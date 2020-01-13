The Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a cheating scandal.

An MLB investigation found the 2017 World Series winners used technology to cheat during that season.

The investigation says Astros' employees used the video replay review room during games to to decode opposing teams' sign sequences - the finger movements used by a catcher to a pitcher to signal which pitch they would throw.

Astro players would then bang a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter.

The Astros beat the LA Dodgers in seven games to claim their first-ever championship. They also appeared in last season's World Series, going into the series as heavy favourites, before losing to the Washington Nationals.

The US$5 million fine is the highest allowable fine under the Major League Constitution.

Should either Luhnow or Hinch be found to engage in "any future material violations" of Major League rules in the future, the offender will be placed on the permanently ineligible list.

Former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman has also been suspended for one year after making offensive and insensitive comments directed towards female reporters following a match last year.

