Tiger Woods turned caddie for his son over the weekend during a junior golf event in South Florida.

Video has emerged on Twitter of 10-year-old Charlie firing a shot from the tee during the tournament.

Charlie Woods will win 100 majors. pic.twitter.com/LuWl87TncZ — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) January 12, 2020

Charlie, who 44-year-old Woods had with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, was the first on hand to congratulate his old man when he won The Masters last April.

Woods nearly broke down in tears when he embraced his boy after completing one of the greatest comebacks in sports at Augusta.

But the roles were reversed this past weekend when Woods carried the bag at Club Med Academies in Jupiter.

There was no repeat of the fairytale win but Charlie – who idolises Lionel Messi – shot a respectable five-over par on the nine-hole event to finish the first day in a share of ninth.

And that included a birdie on the par-4 third hole.