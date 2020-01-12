The stars have failed to align for Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the ASB Classic doubles, with the glamour couple falling at the final hurdle on Sunday night.

Williams and Wozniacki were beaten 6-4 6-4 by the American combination of Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad in 71 minutes.

Williams was trying to achieve a rare double, after taking the singles title a few hours earlier, but it wasn't to be.

It was bitter sweet moment for Wozniacki.

Not only her last appearance in Auckland, after eight visits dating back to 2009, but also her penultimate appearance at a WTA event, as she will retire after the Australian Open.

"I think my only regret in tennis is that we didn't do this earlier," said Wozniacki, of playing with her close friend. "Because I've had such a blast. It's rare that I have this much fun on court. It's a fun way to finish off in Auckland, I couldn't have scripted it any better, [though] obviously I wish we could have won today."

The two former world No 1's had never played together before, and Wozniacki became the first to play with both the Williams sisters at a WTA event, after teaming up with Venus a decade ago.

In Auckland Williams and Wozniacki had beaten three more experienced combinations, without dropping a set, no mean feat especially given the cut throat nature of doubles since the 'deciding point' format has replaced deuce.

It was Williams' first doubles decider since the 2016 Wimbledon final, and the first with a partner other than her elder sister in almost 20 years.

Wozniacki hasn't played doubles at this level since 2012, preferring to solely focus on singles, even at grand slams.

It shows, as the Dane isn't particularly proficient at the net, compared to the rest of her game, though she improved across the week.

In a tight first set Townsend and Muhammad secured the crucial break at 3-3, after building pressure on the Wozniacki serve.

The American duo looked to rush the net as often as possible, and that strategy usually prevails in doubles.

Wozniacki saved one set point at 5-4, but a Williams lob went long on their second.

The second set was a similar pattern.

Wozniacki was again broken, while Taylor and Muhammed mostly avoided trouble on their own service games, with their slick net play the difference.

They then converted their second championship point, a sweet moment for Townsend in particular, who lost the decider last year alongside New Zealand's Paige Hourigan.