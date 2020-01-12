American Frances Tiafoe is proof that anything is possible in life, and he wants to inspire a whole new generation of tennis players.

Of all the contenders in the men's ASB Classic' field, no one has a back story quite like Tiafoe.

He sometimes tires of talking about it, but also understands the fascination with his Hollywood-esque tale.

"I get bored of telling it but I get it," said Tiafoe. "It's not a normal tennis story, it's pretty unique in a sense, obviously my parents had no background at tennis, tennis wasn't even an idea for any of them. For me to be even doing half of these things, talking to you guys, travelling the world and being able to put my parents in positions that they wouldn't be able to think of their kid doing, let alone themselves…I'm lucky, I'm happy, I'm blessed, I get it."

It's a story of serendipity, sacrifice, striving and success.

Tiafoe's parents emigrated to the United States in 1996, escaping the civil war in Sierra Leone, after winning the global green card lottery.

Two years later Frances and his twin brother Franklin were born, and their father (Frances senior) got a job on the construction crew for the Junior Tennis Champions Centre, a huge multi court facility just outside Washington D.C. before he was later employed as head of maintenance.

It was a round the clock responsibility, and he was given permission to live in his office, which he turned into a makeshift apartment, sleeping on the floor with his young sons.

The boys spent their days wandering the centre, absorbing everything around them and jumping on court wherever they could.

Eventually it led to access to the coaching program for the boys, due to their obvious hunger, aptitude and determination.

Nothing came easy, and the family still lived in humble circumstances, with no spare cash.

But they found ways, and sponsors and supporters began to appear after some media coverage.

Tiafoe became a top junior, then took the Delray Beach title as a 20-year-old, the youngest American to win an ATP tournament since Andy Roddick in 2002.

The World No 47 has made it, against impossible odds, and encouraging others into the sport, which in many countries is still the preserve of the upper class, is his raison d'etre.

"That it what it is all about," said Tiafoe. "I want to inspire a ton of kids to understand that it doesn't matter where you come from it's all about where you are going.

"To get more people of colour to play the game of tennis, that's what I truly love obviously. I love being on top of the game and [would] love to do some great things, but if I can do something like this anyone can."

"I want to give people that chance, I want to get to a point where I can make tennis accessible for a lot of people," added Tiafoe. "Especially people that it doesn't come easy to. If I can do that, and get more guys to think about that, get some unity out there, it will help the sport."

An obvious contrast was provided yesterday with ASB Classic women's finalist Jessica Pegula, whose father is the billionaire owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, which surely offered her considerable advantages on her tennis journey?

"It's not to say if you came from wealth or you [don't] changes your determination," said Tiafoe. "It comes from the kid and the parents as well, what they instil in the kid. I had drive, my parents had drive, no one was lazy in the house."

Tiafoe burst into prominence at the 2019 Australian Open, where he beat Kevin Anderson and Grigor Drmitrov on the way to the last eight, before another quarter final appearance in Miami.

"I'm aiming for some consistency [this year]," said Tiafoe, who faces Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer in his first round match tonight. " I know what I can do when I play good tennis. Perspective is everything. It's all about building every day and once you hit your prime you want to ride your wave every day. I need to stay focused and everyone has their own path."

They certainly do.