Team New Zealand haven't wasted any time since returning the to water this week, and have released a video providing a glimpse at how fast the AC75 can fly.

In the footage, Team New Zealand sail 'Te Aihe' over a camera in the water, which can be heard zooming over the top of it as they sail on past.

Team New Zealand continue training ahead of the opening leg of the America's Cup World Series in Cagliari, Italy in April, but have struggled to come to an agreement on wind limits with the other syndicates.

Team new Zealand and Challenger of Record Luna Rossa are entering arbitration over the wind range to be enforced for the 36th edition of America's Cup – a dispute set to significantly impact the design for the boats to be sailed in Auckland.

Team New Zealand want the top end limit to be 24 knots whereas Luna Rossa are set on 20 knots.

Under the protocol, the Challenger of Record is responsible to represent the views of all challengers.

However, Luna Rossa, who represents American magic, Stars and Stripes USA and INEOS Team UK have reportedly acted independently on the issue.

In a clarification statement, Team New Zealand said they were "surprised" over Luna Rossa's stance.