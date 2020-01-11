World renowned rugby referee Nigel Owens has offered his services free of charge to support a charity match in England.

Owens, who has refereed more than 70 test matches and has officiated at two Rugby World Cup, was approach on Twitter by someone asking what it would cost to have him officiate their game.

"A little boy at our local Rugby club is currently in hospital and sadly lost his legs and arms to an horrific disease," the tweet read. "We are holding a charity match in Skipton North Yorkshire on the 29th February 2020. How much would it cost us to have you attend?"

Owens responded soon after and said it "would be an honour" to referee the fixture.

"It would cost you nothing at all for me to referee the game for the young lad. It would be an honour to so. Will DM you my contact to see if I can make it work," Owens replied.

The 48-year-old Welsh referee has been officiating at a high level since 2001 when he debuted in the European Challenge Cup season. He is the current world record holder for most test matches refereed, and has become a fan favourite around the word for his personality on the pitch.