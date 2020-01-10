Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have ensured a full house on Sunday at the ASB Classic, by progressing to the doubles final with a thrilling semifinal win on Friday night.

The American-Danish duo, who are teaming up for the first time, prevailed over the Belgian combination of Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (9) 6-2 in 95 minutes.

It was one of best occasions of the week, with a near capacity crowd staying until just after 11pm to witness the gripping contest.

The combination of Williams and Wozniacki accelerated out of the blocks, taking an early 3-0 lead in the first set.

At that stage it looked like the match would play out like their two previous games in Auckland, where their shot making, together with their reputations, left their opponents looking like possums in the headlights.

But the Belgians were made of sterner stuff, and fought back to 3-3.

The rest of the set was a thriller.

Williams saved a set point at 5-6, celebrating with a two-step jump in delight, before a tiebreak ensued.

What followed was some of the most memorable tennis of the fortnight.

The entire stadium was behind the two former World No 1s, unless there were some rogue Belgians in the crowd, but the Europeans put up a tremendous fight.

They saved two set points in the tiebreaker, after a sizzling Wozniacki winner had created the advantage.

The Danish-American combination then lost momentum.

Williams produced a 186km/h serve to save one set point, and Flipkens dumped a second set into the net to forgo another.

Then Williams, as she has done so many times before, stepped up.

She hit down the tram lines to bring up set point, then forced an error from Flipkens to take the set.

The second set was more straightforward, but still provided plenty of magic moments.

Williams in particular caught the eye, with some reflex volleys at point blank range.

Williams and Wozniacki secured two breaks, and were good enough to see out the match, to a rapturous applause.