The real Serena Williams is on her way back.

The American is into the last four of the ASB Classic, with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over German Laura Siegemund on Friday.

It wasn't perfect, but it was by far her best display of the week, especially in the second set, where she mixed heavy hitting with some delightful touch play, and showed she is finding her rhythm.

At times it was thunder and lightning tennis – and Siegemund was caught in the storm.

Advertisement

The power Williams generated at times was frightening, even from positions where she was off balance or out of position.

It was tricky test, in blustery conditions, as the wind from earlier in the week returned.

The world No 75 Siegemund fought gamely, and broke Williams in both sets, but was gradually overwhelmed.

Williams will play either Amanda Anisimova or Eugenie Bouchard in the next round.

- More to come