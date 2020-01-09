A toddler hit by a stray foul ball last year during a Chicago Cubs baseball game has been left with permanent brain damage.

The two-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull when she was struck in the head by a line drive at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

"She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved," the family's lawyer revealed.

Doctors reportedly described the injury to the girl's central nervous system as being comparable to a stroke, reports news.com.au.

The young girl is rushed from the stands after the incident last year. Photo / Getty

Albert Almora, the star involved in the horrifying accident, was overwhelmed with guilt in the aftermath.

"As soon as I hit it the first person I locked eyes on was her," a distraught Almora said.

"God willing I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life, but just prayers right now.

"I'm speechless and lost for words."