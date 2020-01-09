Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa's relationship appear to be on rocky waters.

The Challengers are entering arbitration over the wind range to be enforced for the 36th edition of America's Cup – a dispute set to significantly impact the design for the boats to be sailed in Auckland.

Team New Zealand want the top end limit to be 24 knots whereas Luna Rossa are set on 20 knots.

READ MORE:

• America's Cup: Challengers setting up camp late next year an advantage for Team New Zealand, former tactician Brad Butterworth says

• America's Cup: Auckland confirmed as host city for America's Cup World Series event in December 2020

• America's Cup: New footage shows Team New Zealand have handle on foiling

• America's Cup: Arbitration panel set to feature as Team New Zealand, challengers can't agree on wind limits

Advertisement

Under the protocol, the Challenger of Record is responsible to represent the views of all challengers.

However, Luna Rossa, who represents American magic, Stars and Stripes USA and INEOS Team UK have reportedly acted independently on the issue.

Emirates Team New Zealand want the wind limit of 24 knots. Photo / Photosport

In a clarification statement, Team New Zealand said they were "surprised" over Luna Rossa's stance.

"The defender's position on the wind Limits is what is needed to ensure a quality event in Auckland for the benefit of the New Zealand public, international visitors and the world audience," they said.

"The Defender does not deal with the other Challengers direct on such issues but works on the basis that the Challenger of Record is presenting the collective position of the Challengers when undertaking such negotiations, not just the view of its own sailing team, Luna Rossa."

Under the protocol, "the Challenger of Record has the responsibility to represent all challengers and that responsibility involves consulting with other challengers before taking a position with the defender on issues such as race conditions".

Terry Hutchinson - skipper and team director of American Magic. Photo / Getty

However, American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson, who told AP 20 knots seemed "soft," said that they've had no say in the issue.

"To be crystal clear, these decisions are between the Challenger of Record and defender, and we have zero say in it," he said.

Advertisement

"We just want to be told. Like most of these things, as a challenger, what we want to avoid is being surprised. Withholding the match conditions is exceptionally disappointing as a competitor.

"They've had 2 to 2 1/2 years to sort it out. It's consistent with most of the negotiations between Luna Rose and Team New Zealand."

Late last year, an Emirates Team New Zealand rules adviser, Russell Green, told Sail-World.com that wind limits were the only point of disagreement between them and the Challenger of Record.

The issue has therefore been referred to the arbitration panel for mediation.

If unsuccessful, the protocol requires the Arbitration Panel to make a decision on the issues of disagreement by March 20.