Chelsea's club accounts have revealed that former manager Antonio Conte and his staff received a £26m (NZ$51m) payout after he was fired in 2018.

Conte was the ninth Chelsea manager to receive a multimillion-dollar payout since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over ownership of the London club.

Over that time Chelsea have paid out £110m to managers to leave the club.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea's club accounts show £26.6m was paid out to Conte and his 11 staff members with the former Italian national coach receiving £9m. He led the side to an FA Cup title but a fifth placed finish in the Premier League meant they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Conte was replaced at Chelsea by fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri who has also fired by the club after 63 games.

Conte is now managing Italian club Inter Milan.

Despite the massive payouts Chelsea have proved successful since Abramovich brought the club. They have won five Premier League titles since 2004, five FA Cup trophies a Champions League and two Europa League titles.

Chelsea's reported pay-offs under Abramovich

Maurizio Sarri (July 2019): Nothing

Antonio Conte (July 2018): £26.6m (incl staff and legal fees; Conte got £9m)

Guus Hiddink (May 2016): Nothing

Jose Mourinho (Dec 2015): £8.3m (incl staff)

Rafael Benítez (May 2013): Nothing

Roberto Di Matteo (Nov 2012): £10.7m

Andre Villas-Boas (March 2012): £12m

Carlo Ancelotti (May 2011): £6m

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Feb 2009): £12.6m

Avram Grant (May 2008): £5.2m

Jose Mourinho (Sept 2007): £23m (incl staff)

Claudio Ranieri (May 2004): £6m