Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is used to turning heads on the field but it was an odd choice of pre-match accessory that raised eyebrows today.

The Juventus striker turned up to the stadium before a game against Cagliari wearing an iPod shuffle, an Apple music device which was first released in 2005 and discontinued three years ago.

The version Ronaldo wore appears to be the fourth generation version which was first released in 2010.

Ronaldo went onto score a hat trick and set up the other goal for Gonzalo Higuain as Juventus eased past Cagliari 4-0.

Juventus moved three points clear at the top of the league, ahead of Inter Milan's match at Napoli later.

Ronaldo ended 2019 on a scoring streak and he started where he left off, becoming the first player to score at least one goal in one of Europe's top-five leagues in each of the last 18 years (2003-20). Real Betis midfielder Joaquín and Werder Bremen's Claudio Pizarro are the only active players who can achieve this.

There was little sign of what was to come in the first half but Ronaldo broke the deadlock four minutes after the break, rounding the goalkeeper and depositing into an empty net.

The Portugal international doubled Juve's lead in the 67th and set up Higuain nine minutes from time before completing his hat trick a minute later.

Ronaldo took his tally to eight goals in his past five league matches and 13 for the season.

- With AP