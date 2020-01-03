Niall Anderson runs through all the takeaways from day one of the third test between the Black Caps and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground - including several historic stats.

Caps lose caps

The Black Caps' makeshift XI. Photo / Photosport

Without Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps lost 267 caps of experience from their XI in the Boxing Day test, and their replacements only provided 41 caps.

That 215-cap drop-off is believed to be the most between tests in New Zealand cricket history, edging out 1990, when an inexperienced line-up was fielded after Richard Hadlee, John Bracewell and Martin Snedden all retired after a test against England.

The five changes also saw the Black Caps lose a staggering 215 caps, 9666 runs and 547 wickets - and it showed on day one.

2009

Tim Southee was a surprise omission. Photo / Getty

Was the last time the Black Caps played a test without Williamson, Southee or Boult – and it ended in a heavy defeat to Pakistan. Tim McIntosh and Martin Guptill were opening, Daniel Flynn was at No 3, Peter Fulton and Grant Elliott manned the middle order and Daryl Tuffey was trusted with the new ball. Yet, it still might have been a better lineup than what the Black Caps scrambled together today.

39

Steve Smith scored another 50 after his slow start. Photo / Photosport

Balls it took for Steve Smith to get off the mark. Content to see off Neil Wagner, Smith finally scampered a single – a risky one at that – to break his duck after 45 minutes, to sarcastic applause, pumping his fist in ironic acknowledgement. It was the longest wait for an Australian batsman to get off the mark since David Boon against the West Indies in 1991. Funnily enough, after being booed heavily in Melbourne, Smith claimed he tunes out the crowd in the middle. This time, he conveniently heard their cheers.

NZ's no name

Glenn Phillips is presented with his test cap by Ross Taylor. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps' illness woes saw Glenn Phillips make his test debut after a last-minute call-up – so last-minute that he walked out to field without a name or number on his jersey. That was rectified shortly during the first session, but it was a brief callback to test cricket of old as many Australian fans would have been wondering who exactly that bloke in the gully was.

New captain, same role

Australian captain Tim Paine speaks to new Black Caps captain Tom Latham at the toss. Photo / Getty

Tom Latham became New Zealand's 30th test captain due to Williamson's ailment, and also took up a rare role for a captain – fielding under the helmet, as he often does. Few captains have taken the particular unwanted job, though Ricky Ponting was a notable one – often fielding at silly point, but without a helmet. You suspect that would not be allowed in this day and age.

Who's on top?

Black Caps coach Gary Stead. Photo / Getty

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he needs his players to "stand up and be the best they can be," and after today, they'll need to be perfect to deny Australia another dominant display.