Scottish darts ace Peter Wright has come up with a late contender for weirdest excuse of the year, after a bitter world semifinal clash against Gerwyn Price.

After Wright won the match 6-3 at London's Alexandra Palace, Welshman Price refused to shake his hand.

In an interview with PDC commentator Dan Dawson, Wright – presumably tongue in cheek – blamed the toilet facilities.

"We'd run out of toilet paper in the back room, that's what it was, both having a wee in the break so you don't want to shake each other's hand, you've not washed your hands," Wright claimed.

There had been a tense build up, when Price claimed he would win 6–0.

The pair had a frosty time on stage, with Price not willing to engage nicely with Wright.

When Wright tried to have a bit of a laugh with Price after winning the opening set, Price did a strange lunge as Wright walked past.

"He wasn't having a joke downstairs not have one on the stage, it's not my problem," Wright said.

Wright also said: "Before the match me and Gezzy were winding each other up. I like Gezzy but I don't appreciate what he's done. He wanted me to concentrate? I concentrated. There you go. You lost.

I am all for the theatre of darts but this is well out of order from Gerwyn Price. https://t.co/Lnjw3FPSkt — Simon Gleave (@SimonGleave) December 30, 2019

"It spurred me on because it wound me up. If you wind me up on the dart board I'll get you back."

The highly rated Wright, who has a long history of struggling to actually win titles, will play Dutch darts supremo Michael van Gerwen in Thursday morning's final.

Van Gerwen was unconvincing in beating England's Nathan Aspinall 6 - 3 as he seeks his fourth world crown.