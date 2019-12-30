After another heavy test defeat for the Black Caps against Australia, Niall Anderson analyses who stood out and who struggled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tom Latham – 6

Black Caps opener Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport
Black Caps opener Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

Battled hard to score a 50

Tom Blundell – 8

Kane Williamson – 2

Ross Taylor – 2

Henry Nicholls – 4

BJ Watling – 4

Colin de Grandhomme – 4

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mitchell Santner – 3

Tim Southee – 6

Related articles:

Neil Wagner – 8

Trent Boult – 5