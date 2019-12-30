After another heavy test defeat for the Black Caps against Australia, Niall Anderson analyses who stood out and who struggled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tom Latham – 6

Black Caps opener Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

Battled hard to score a 50 in the first innings – the only Black Cap to pass 18 – but wafted unnecessarily at a wider delivery to depart for eight in his second dig.

Tom Blundell – 8

Tom Blundell celebrates his century against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Showed glimpses in his opening debut with a first-innings 15, before completely delivering on that potential with a glorious second innings. Fortunate to survive a second-ball plumb lbw shout, but was exceptional from then on, becoming the first New Zealander to score a test century at the MCG.

Kane Williamson – 2

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson had one of his worst tests. Photo / Photosport

Played a terrible pull shot in the first innings to put his side under the pump early when dismissed for nine, and didn't get off the mark before being (barely) trapped lbw in the second. Williamson was also criticised for some captaincy decisions in the field, to cap off a distinctly forgettable test for the skipper.

Ross Taylor – 2

Marnus Labuschagne couldn't hold onto this catch - but parried it to Joe Burns to dismiss Ross Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Came into the test needing 49 runs to surpass Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's all-time leading test runscorer. Left the test needing 43.

Henry Nicholls – 4

Henry Nicholls' second-innings stay was stopped by Nathan Lyon and Tim Paine's combination. Photo / Photosport

Trapped lbw for a golden duck first up, Nicholls at least showed some fight in the second, making 33. Has failed to pass 50 in his last nine test innings.

BJ Watling – 4

BJ Watling was tidy behind the stumps. Photo / Photosport

Much like Nicholls, Watling struggled in the first innings (making seven), before showing more in the second innings (fighting for 63 balls to graft 22). Tidy once again behind the stumps.

Colin de Grandhomme – 4

Colin de Grandhomme started well but faded. Photo / Photosport

Bowled well in the first innings to take two top-order scalps, but looked at sea to Mitchell Starc when batting in the first innings, then threw away his wicket in the second with a rash shot when Blundell needed support. His worst test in some time.

Mitchell Santner – 3

Mitchell Santner struggled with the ball. Photo / Photosport

Had a disastrous first innings, suffering the ignominy of being booted from the attack for the off-spin of Blundell, and ending with figures of 0-82, and then only made three runs in his turn at bat. Improved slightly in the second with the wicket of Joe Burns and a decent knock of 27, but is likely to be dropped for the third test.

Tim Southee – 6

Tim Southee had a mixed test. Photo / Photosport

Once again bowled better than his figures suggest. Unlucky not to take a top-order scalp, Southee did clean up the tail to end with three first-innings wickets, but couldn't get any rewards in the second. Offered little with the bat and was involved in a blundering runout.

Neil Wagner – 8

Neil Wagner was a standout amongst the Black Caps bowlers. Photo / Photosport

A star with the ball once again, Wagner got through 38 overs in the first innings, claiming four wickets, and added another three in the second, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith for the fourth time in four innings. Became the fastest left-arm bowler to 200 wickets, and the first New Zealander to take 40 wickets in a calendar year on two occasions. Added 24 unbeaten runs as well.

Trent Boult – 5

Trent Boult couldn't get going after his early wicket. Photo / Photosport

Started with a roar by dismissing Joe Burns with the fourth ball of the test, but followed it up with 39 wicketless overs, and sustained a fractured hand while batting which has ruled him out for four weeks. A tour to forget for a key member of the Black Caps bowling attack.