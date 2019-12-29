Tom Blundell was the one positive from a Black Caps' batting order that copped it from commentator and New Zealand great Ian Smith,

Blundell became the first New Zealand batsman to score a century in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, passing countryman John Wright.

Wright scored 99 in 1987, the last time the Kiwis played in the showpiece event at the MCG.

Blundell, who is in his third Test match, hit his second Test match century as the only New Zealand top order player to put up a fight against the rampant Aussies.

He survived an LBW appeal that would have been out for a second ball duck with the ball set to clatter into leg stump but Tim Paine didn't review.

New Zealand opening batsman Tom Blundell celebrates his century at the MCG. Photosport

Channel 7 presenter Matt Baseley argued however that: "We shouldn't be criticising captains for not reviewing LBWs — that should have been given out and then up to the batsmen to challenge. Ridiculous and gutless umpiring."

But Blundell persevered, reaching 90 before being given out by umpire Nigel Llong.

A quick review saw the ball sailing well over the top of the stumps.

Former Kiwi skipper Brendan McCullum said on SEN: "That's a terrible, terrible decision (the original decision) – not for the first time this Test. That's going over the top by a foot."

But, after 185 balls, the 29-year-old finally brought up triple figures, sending the New Zealand crowd into hysterics.

Ian Smith said Blundell had sealed "a job for life" after his brilliant counterpunch.

He ended up hitting a catch on 121 to be the last man out, falling just short of becoming the third New Zealander to carry his bat.

But the other end has been shambolic for New Zealand.

The number three and four spots have historically been inhabited by a cricket team's best batsmen but for New Zealand, ranked the World's second best side, has been left down by World No. 3 Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor this series.

The Black Caps would heavily rely on Williamson and Taylor to step up during tough tours away from home, just as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did in the Ashes for Australia.

However, the experienced pair failed to contribute with the bat in Melbourne, combining for 15 runs between them at the MCG.

It's the fifth worst by a New Zealand No. 3 and 4 in Test history.

Williamson's dismissal in the first innings was "uncharacteristic" according to Fox Cricket commentator Ian Smith with an erratic pull shot from wide outside off stump.

Taylor's wicket on Sunday wasn't much better — the 98-Test veteran threw his bat at a short and wide delivery, only managing a thick inside edge back onto his stumps.

It was an ugly dismissal for a player who had just come to the crease, and Smith didn't hold back in commentary.

Colin de Grandhomme hits out only to be caught during day four of the Boxing Day test. Photo / Getty

"That's poor batting. I'm sorry, he's fine player with a fine record, but look at the clock. You cannot afford to lose another one before lunch, you simple can't," Smith said.

"That's just awful. Ross Taylor might not talk to me for a while, but that was pretty bad."

Similarly, Colin de Grandhomme took a wild swipe at Nathan Lyon, hitting the ball straight into the hands of David Warner at leg gully.

"To me it's predictably bad. Don't fall into it when you have a bloke at the other end who's fought so hard. Disappointing," Smith told Fox Cricket.

"I'm going to fire up here. That's just selfish batting. Colin de Grandhomme should be lined up for that."

With a highest score of 33 from Henry Nicholls outside of Blundell and few other scores of note as the Kiwis only just passed 200 for the first time, "selfish" is a fair assessment of New Zealand's approach to this tour.