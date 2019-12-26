Niall Anderson details five talking points from day one of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

Home comforts

80,000 fans packed into the MCG. Photo / Photosport

Just over 80,000 people packed their way into the MCG, and based on the early noise, you would have thought New Zealanders made up the majority of them. A big cheer went up after Kane Williamson won the toss, Trent Boult received a standing ovation after his first over, Steve Smith was booed on multiple occasions, and both Boult and Neil Wagner had fans chanting their names while bowling. With the massive attendance and interest, one suspects it won't be another 32 years until New Zealand are invited back.

Warner's warning

David Warner takes a single off Trent Boult's bowling. Photo / Photosport

Australian opener David Warner copped a brutal short ball from Boult midway through his innings, with the delivery rearing up off the pitch and proving near-impossible to play. Perhaps reminded of the fact a Sheffield Shield match was recently called off at the MCG after being deemed unplayable, Warner was caught on the stump microphone telling the umpires that the pitch would be dangerous on days four and five. While the pitch largely behaved for the remainder of the day, Warner's warning will be something to monitor as the test progresses.

Labuschagne's luck

Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to 63. Photo / Photosport

Marnus Labuschagne brought up his fifth consecutive 50, but it was by far his least convincing. The breakout batsman of 2019 looked at sea early on against Boult and Tim Southee, playing and missing and having multiple edges fall short of the slips cordon. He survived two runout scares as well, but his luck finally reversed on 63, when an attempted leave to Colin de Grandhomme saw the ball crash off his elbow and into the stumps.

Santner's struggles

Mitchell Santner struggled with the ball. Photo / Photosport

After going wicketless and conceding 146 runs in Perth, while only scoring two runs of his own, Santner is under pressure for a good performance in Melbourne. He didn't provide that on day one, leaking 34 runs in just seven overs, including one particularly rank over which saw saw him go for 17 and concede two sixes on the big MCG boundaries. Granted, it wasn't a particularly favourable conditions for a spin bowler, but when wickets aren't on offer, Santner is picked for his economy, and that wasn't on show on day one. The calls for Todd Astle to play in Sydney will grow if he doesn't improve.

Who's on top?

The Black Caps XI. Photo / Photosport

Australia have to claim the honours from the opening day, especially after being put into bat. While they were quite lucky at times with an array of edges and wafts outside off stump, by getting to stumps at 257-4 they have a platform that their bowlers will appreciate, and a tail order which has a few handy contributors. The Black Caps will need quick wickets and a much-improved batting display to get on top.