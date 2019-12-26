Niall Anderson details five talking points from day one of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

Home comforts

80,000 fans packed into the MCG. Photo / Photosport
80,000 fans packed into the MCG. Photo / Photosport

Just over 80,000 people packed their way into the MCG, and based on

Warner's warning

Labuschagne's luck

Santner's struggles

Who's on top?

Related articles: