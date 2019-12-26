Comedian Kevin Hart got much more than he bargained for while attending a Christmas Day NBA game.
Hart was sitting courtside at the LA Lakers versus LA Clippers match, dressed in suitable Christmas get-up, when star Lakers forward Anthony Davis fell into his lap, literally.
After attempting a running, fade-away three-pointer, the six-foot-eight Davis fell backwards into the crowd, straight into the arms of Hart's five-foot-three frame.
Davis seemed to immediately recognise the man who he had sat upon and the pair shared a few laughs.
However, the unexpected Christmas presents weren't over for Hart. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James saw what had happened and quickly ran over to join the pair, adding his 113kg frame to Davis' 115kg on Hart's knees.
ESPN commentators were quick to make light of the situation saying "I call that playing with a little Hart".
It proved to be the high-point of Christmas joy for Davis and LeBron, their Lakers side eventually going down 111-106 to the Clippers.