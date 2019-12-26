Comedian Kevin Hart got much more than he bargained for while attending a Christmas Day NBA game.

Hart was sitting courtside at the LA Lakers versus LA Clippers match, dressed in suitable Christmas get-up, when star Lakers forward Anthony Davis fell into his lap, literally.

After attempting a running, fade-away three-pointer, the six-foot-eight Davis fell backwards into the crowd, straight into the arms of Hart's five-foot-three frame.

Davis seemed to immediately recognise the man who he had sat upon and the pair shared a few laughs.

However, the unexpected Christmas presents weren't over for Hart. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James saw what had happened and quickly ran over to join the pair, adding his 113kg frame to Davis' 115kg on Hart's knees.

Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DrgmKyK2Km — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2019

ESPN commentators were quick to make light of the situation saying "I call that playing with a little Hart".

It proved to be the high-point of Christmas joy for Davis and LeBron, their Lakers side eventually going down 111-106 to the Clippers.