Former National Hockey League (NHL) forward Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for his inappropriate comments about co-workers.

Roenick made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

An NBC Sports spokesman said the suspension is without pay and the network would have no further comment at this time.

On the podcast, TV analyst Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor's appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex.

Jeremy Roenick. Photo / Getty

Roenick said they went on vacation together because his wife, Tracy, and Tappen are good friends. When another resort guest asked about the situation, he recalled: "I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us."

"If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen," Roenick added.

Roenick subsequently praised Tappen as "one of the most professional sports personalities I know" but she later released a statement rebuking his comments.

"While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues," Tappen said.

"I do not condone his comments."

Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp "so beautiful" and said: "I'd have to think about it if he asked me (to sleep with him) … I wouldn't say no right away."

He then seemed to contrast Sharp's appearance with his and Carter's.

"It's good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there," Roenick said.

He also called Sharp, a former teammate, "one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet" and said "I think he's been great for NBC".

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He has been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.