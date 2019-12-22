Chiefs captain and All Black Sam Cane has tied the knot with Harriet Allen in a ceremony overlooking Lake Wanaka.

Cane is used to the nerves that come with playing rugby on the world stage - but admits the butterflies before the ceremony were nothing like he expected, he told Woman's Day.

READ MORE:

• All Black Sam Cane announces engagement to Harriet Allen

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Why this World Cup is different for All Blacks star Sam Cane

• Rugby: All Blacks star Sam Cane's road to recovery after coming 'millimetres from never playing again'

• Premium - Revealed: Secret motivation behind Sam Cane's test comeback

Cane was almost brought to tears when he saw his bride. "Harriet just looks so beautiful. Watching her walk down that aisle ... I was blown away."

Advertisement

"It's already been an amazing day," the bride said.

"Today is all about us - our marriage, our relationship."

The All Black was "blown away" by his bride. Photo / Woman's Day

The pair met at a Hamilton bar around four years ago when Harriet confidently walked up to the rugby player and asked if he was single.

They clicked instantly and the relationship has gone from strength to strength - from adopting a dog together to facing Cane's neck injury at the end of 2018.

By July 2018 the pair were engaged after Cane kept the ring a secret for four months.

They shared their vows in front of around 100 guests, including family, friends, and Cane's All Black teammates, as the wild weather cleared up just in time for the ceremony.

Beauden Barrett's wife Hannah Barrett posted a photo on Instagram as they attended the wedding, captioning it "Beautiful day celebrating love".

"Marriage won't change a lot for us, really, but we want to celebrate our love and commitment to each other," Cane explained.

Advertisement

"We're so happy to be married - what a feeling!"