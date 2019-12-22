COMMENT:

'Tis the season to make lists about the near-completed sporting decade.

How about a list for the most underestimated Kiwi sportspeople?

At the top of mine would be Neil Wagner. He'd be near the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most Underestimated Kiwi Sportspeople of the Decade: Two other top candidates