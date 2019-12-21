Fallon Sherrock produced the biggest upset in the history of darts as she defeated 11th seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round of the PDC World Championship.

Just three days after her historic victory over Ted Evetts, when she became the first woman to beat a man at the tournament, she followed it up with another shock result at London's Alexandra Palace. Her 3-1 victory over Suljovic was even more impressive than her first-round triumph.

In beating Evetts she knocked out a rising star but a player ranked outside the world's top 64. The magnitude of beating one of darts' most established players was so much greater.

Again, Sherrock's all-round game was impressive, matching Suljovic's scoring with both players throwing four 180s and more than 20 ton-plus scores. But her finishing was on another level altogether, hitting 11 of her 16 attempts at double for a scarcely believable 68.75 check out percentage.

Advertisement

SHERROCK HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!



She beats Mensur Suljovic 3-1 to repeat history and book her place in the Third Round.



INCREDIBLE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/jXhQNuBSk8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

Sherrock finished 131 to level the first set at two legs all before finishing 70 in three darts to take the set in the next leg. Suljovic won the next set to even it up at 1-1, but Sherrock hit back with the next two sets to knock the Austrian out of the tournament.

Sitting on 86 with a chance to win the match, she hit two single 18s and then a nerveless bull to win her second match of the championship and progress to the last 32. It appeared that she did not immediately appreciate the magnitude of what she had done - and for second time in four days.

When asked if she could win the tournament, Sherrock told Sky Sports: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try.

"I have just proved that we [women] can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world. If that doesn't show that women can play darts, I don't know what does."

She added: "I'm speechless. With everything that has been going on the last couple of days I have just been focusing on my finishing because I know that I can score.

"I'm still waiting for it all to sink in. I don't know how I'm going to sleep tonight. It's amazing, when that dart [at bull to win] went in it was a sigh of relief."