Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry is battling through the pain in an attempt to win the Australian PGA Championship.

Hendry sits in a share of third place, two shots off the lead, but his situation isn't as rosy as the leaderboard indicates, with two bogies on the back nine coming after an injury flared up late in his round.

He still managed to card a two-under par round, but said a mysterious rib injury - "not entirely sure what it is yet" - may hinder his chances of claiming a significant victory.

"It's been a little bit stiff most of the week, but it really flared up today and it was pretty difficult coming down the back nine. But we got through, and hopefully the physio boys will be able to fix me up to the point I'll be able to get through tomorrow.

Advertisement

"It's a little bit painful at the top of the swing and it's kind of like I've just got to man up and hit the shot and hopefully it won't hurt too much, but it's pretty tricky."

Hendry even admitted he's concerned he may not be able to take to the course tomorrow afternoon.

"I am a little [concerned], but I'm pretty confident in the [physio] guys' ability. Hopefully, if I can just get myself out there and warm to the point where I can swing the club, even if I hit a few one handed shots, well, so be it."

If he does manage to fight through the injury, Hendry will be chasing Australian star Adam Scott, who shot a 69 to be 10-under for the tournament, a shot clear of fellow Aussie Wade Ormsby.

Hendry is in a tie with Aussies Nick Flanagan and Min Woo Lee, and Yuan Yechun from China.

Ryan Fox and Denzel Ieremia are the next best New Zealanders, sitting at three-under par, in a share of 23rd. Fox shot an even-par third round, while rising star Ieremia continued his fightback after a first-round 77, adding a third-round 69 to his second-round 67.

Fellow Kiwis Nick Voke and Ryan Chisnall saw their hopes of a top finish end with rounds of 76 and 77 respectively, while Harry Bateman (75) and Josh Geary (73) also slid down the leaderboard.

Scott, meanwhile, birdied two of his final three holes to take the lead, while the round of the day came from Flanagan, who carded a nine-under 63 to equal the course record and sit within striking distance alongside Hendry.

Advertisement

"It got to a point where I've been playing so bad and trying so hard that I thought I'd just go out there and not try at all, and all of a sudden, you loosen up over the ball," Flanagan said.