Jared Koenig has done things the hard way.

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014 but not offered a contract, the American pitcher knew there was no certainty of getting another opportunity to sign with a Major League Baseball team.

However, he went into the collegiate system hoping to play well enough to attract more MLB attention and be drafted once more. Unlike the NBA draft, if a player is drafted but does not accept a contract they can be selected again in a future MLB draft - provided they are still eligible.

Playing at the collegiate level didn't work out for Koenig however, and he took his talents to the independent leagues.

Now, after starring for the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League, Koenig has earned another shot at the big time.

The 25-year-old starting pitcher will be joining the Oakland Athletics organisation after the club bought his contract from the Frontier League's Lake Erie Crushers.

"It just feels surreal," Koenig told the Herald after learning of the news. "It's something I've hoped for and worked for my whole life really. It's been a grind and I've done it the hard way. Hopefully I can keep putting my best foot forward and keep improving and get the opportunity to keep moving up through the ranks."

After leading the Frontier League in strikeouts last season, Koenig joined the Tuatara and continued to deliver. In his first five starts with the club, Koenig allowed just six runs and struck out 29 hitters.

The American admits he wasn't sure what to expect from the Australian Baseball League, but said he knew it was competitive and there would be plenty of eyes on him from MLB franchises, especially with the Tuatara coaching staff comprising of members of the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers organisations.

Jared Koenig has made the most of his opportunity with the Auckland Tuatara. Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM / Baseball.com.au / @smp_images

"I expected to get some eyes on me, my goal was just to come out, do my job, be who I am and pitch how I pitch and hopefully get a new set of eyes on me to give me an opportunity. It's paid off, so I'm fortunate and thankful to the Auckland Tuatara for doing all that for me.

"I was told there were other teams interested; the Athletics were the ones who spoke to me personally so I'm not sure who the other teams were aside from the Rangers, Dodgers and Reds because they're our coaches down here."

With the Athletics picking up his contract, there is uncertainty about Koenig's playing future with the Tuatara. Pitching in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Sydney Blue Sox, Koenig may have made his last start for the team.

Like teammate and Philadelphia Phillies prospect Kyle Glogoski, Koenig could find the Athletics put a pitching cap on him so he arrives fresh and ready for spring training early next year. Glogoski joined the Tuatara on a five-game limit, which he reached in Thursday night's 6-2 win over the Blue Sox.

In just the Tuatara's second season of existence, Koenig becomes the second player to be picked up be an MLB franchise after donning the Tuatara colours. Last season, Canadian relief pitcher Brandon Marklund was signed by the Kansas City Royals and went on to have a dominant first season in the minor leagues.

Brandon Marklund was signed by the Kansas City Royals after an impressive stint with the Auckland Tuatara last season. Photo / Photosport

Tuatara manager Steve Mintz said it all came down to players taking the opportunity, and he would be the one to have the final say as to when Koenig would be shut down for the ABL season.

"We can go back to Brandon Marklund last year. He paid his way out here. He bought his own flight, came out and got signed – and that kid's got a chance to be in the big leagues this year. That's how well he's done with the opportunity he took with the Tuatara," Mintz said.

Look who stopped by the @Royals complex yesterday to see me pitch! Great seeing you Regan! @AucklandTuatara #TuataraNation 🇳🇿🇨🇦🦎👑 pic.twitter.com/i71GDB6xJE — Brandon Marklund🍁 (@bmarklund13) March 17, 2019

"Now with Koenig, it's the same thing. He's going to get an opportunity to be affiliated, go there and see what he can do. We have to make sure that we're doing everything in the best interest of him and now the Oakland A's.

"I'll watch him and see what I think, and he'll have no say in it. I've already told him you can plead, but when I say you're done, you're done. So it'll fall on me as a manager and that will be fine, but I will be making the final decision on when he will be making his final pitch in the ABL."