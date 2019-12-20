After leading the Auckland Tuatara to a 6-2 win over the Sydney Blue Sox on Thursday, Kyle Glogoski's job is done.

The Tuatara starting pitcher will be shut down for the remainder of the Australian Baseball League season, having reached the pitching limit agreed by his parent club the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 20-year-old Auckland product joined the Tuatara with a five-game limit to work on his craft during the American off season.

It was a similar scenario for the young Kiwi prospect when he joined the Auckland team last year, and he said there was a noticeable difference in how he felt in the league.

"I've matured a lot from last year, been learning how to throw my off speed pitches behind in the count which has helped with the more experienced hitters. It just keeps them off the fastball," Glogoski said.

"I'm always learning along the way. We have a great coaching staff this year and it's a great team as well – definitely one of my favourite teams I've played on."

In his final outing of the season, Glogoski struck out four hitters in as many innings and was backed by home runs from Josh Morgan and Jared Walker to end his campaign on a high.

Glogoski has been a force on the mound in the minor leagues since joining the Phillies organisation and was this year promoted a number of times before finishing the season in the Class-A Advanced league – three steps down from Major League Baseball.

Kyle Glogoski will be shut down for the remained of the ABL season. Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM / Baseball.com.au / @smp_images

In 19 appearances across a number of minor leagues, Glogoski struck out 90 hitters and allowed just 15 runs from 51 hits. In the ABL season, home runs were an issue for Glogoski as five of the 15 hits he surrendered we sent over the fence.

"It's definitely a different kind of baseball," Glogoski said of pitching in the ABL compared to the American minor leagues.

"The approaches from the hitters is a lot different; I think they're more experienced because there are a lot of older guys in the teams compared to when I play over in the Florida State League – there's some unbelievable talent but they haven't quite figured it out mentally yet, so it's definitely a different type of baseball, and that helps out in all aspects.

"There are definitely some things I was working on and sometimes I used them in the wrong opportunities and stuff like that. But as we moved on throughout the season I started to figure out how to work and it paid off."

Glogoski will remain in New Zealand to support the Tuatara in their push for a playoff spot, and will continue to train as he turns his focus to spring training in February.

While he was yet to learn what the Phillies had planned for him leading into next season, he could find himself lining up in the major league spring training group.

"I know (the Phillies) don't like to rush our players even though I moved up pretty quickly this year, but I'm happy just to take things one step at a time. Just as long as I'm learning along the way and playing good baseball I think I'll be alright."