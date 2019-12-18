A Premier League football club has made a shocking discovery in a property they own, that has since spurred retaliation from a group of gangsters.

Tottenham Hotspur opened their newly upgraded stadium White Hart Lane at the back end of last season's Premier League.

The opening of the new $2billion ground was delayed due to a range of factors including rising costs.

In advance of the makeover, the North London club purchased a heap of land close by. Chairman Daniel Levy estimates 80 different transactions took place to acquire various properties.

However, one property, a large warehouse, stood out from the rest.

"We discovered it had been bolted shut from the inside and when we finally got in we found three acres of cannabis growing in there," Levy told the Evening Standard.

"We obviously had to call the police."

Levy said they were then targeted by the culprits as a form of retaliation.

"The next thing we knew we were victims of a revenge attack when the water pipes on the properties we owned down the High Road were cut, which flooded them all."

Many believe the financial strain of the redevelopment has hindered Tottenham's activity in the transfer market in recent seasons, but Levy says many factors come into why transactions are not made.

"'It wasn't a case that we didn't have money. We have to get rid of this obsession in England of spending money. It just doesn't happen overseas."

Tottenham having the luxury of the new stadium for the entirety of the current Premier League season ties in with the glamorous appointment of Jose Mourinho, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino as manager of the club last month.

Tottenham played their home games at Wembley Stadium while White Hart Lane was being redeveloped.