COMMENT:
The very important and definitive list of the top 50 Kiwi athletes on social media.
50. Kendra Cocksedge
PSA: Kendra Cocksedge, the first woman to be named New Zealand Rugby player of the year in 2018, is on TikTok! Please do the Benee dance.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, rugby friends.
Instagram followers: 6.2k
Twitter followers: 1.9k
Facebook page: 1k likes
49. Ish Sodhi
View this post on Instagram
Expect the unexpected, my son... @nickelly1
A post shared by Ish Sodhi (@ic3_odi) on
The Ellen DeGeneres of New Zealand cricket (in terms of scaring people as pranks, not being friends with war criminals ).
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, scare pranks on his poor roommates.
Instagram followers: 57.8k
Twitter followers: 38.8k
Related articles:
Extremely online sports awards: The best and worst of social media in 2019
Dissecting the decade: The best and worst of the All Blacks
Ranked: The best and worst of New Zealand netball this decade
Facebook page: 137k likes
48. Malakai Fekitoa
View this post on Instagram
Prepping for our first game of the season coming up this weekend. Really blessed to be doing what I love daily. Got to get up every morning to workout and perfect my crafts. Then lucky enough to enjoy the beach most afternoon. Whatever you do, enjoy it while you can Team #Living #Malo 😊🙏🏾
A post shared by Malakai Fekitoa (@malakaifekitoa) on
A rugby player living the rugby dream overseas. Loves rugby.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, more rugby, pics highlighting his strong cheekbones.
Instagram followers: 317.4k
Twitter followers: 41.6k
Facebook page: 98k likes
47. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
View this post on Instagram
Swack 9 from practice last night ❌ shot by @mr___skin
A post shared by Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (@zoisynnott) on
High-flying Zoi Sadowski-Synott does tricks and stuff online and all over the world. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.
Favourite things to post about: Snowboarding, friends.
Instagram followers: 30.3k
Facebook page: 435 likes
46. Nico Porteous
Edges out Zoi Sadowski-Synott in the rankings just like he narrowly beat her to become New Zealand's youngest ever Winter Olympic medallist. Sorry Zoi. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.
Favourite things to post about: Skiing, GoPro sponcon that shows off his sick tricks.
Instagram followers: 38.2k
Twitter followers: 627
Facebook page: 5.8k likes
45. Alice Robinson
Leading the Instagram followers stakes among the Kiwi teen snow sport sensations. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.
Favourite things to post about: Skiing, friends.
Instagram followers: 40k
Facebook page: 5.4k likes
44. Katrina Rore
View this post on Instagram
One more game V our favourite rivals! #sandwichtime #NZvAUS #lesssgooo @mbphotonz
A post shared by Katrina Rore (Grant) (@katrina_rore) on
Quite good at captioning photos of herself playing netball.
Favourite things to post about: Netball, her "super sexy husband".
Instagram followers: 21.6k
43. Scott Dixon
Too blessed to be stressed..#WCW pic.twitter.com/xrgPxnsyUJ— Scott Dixon (@scottdixon9) November 13, 2019
New Zealand sport's number one wife guy.
Favourite things to post about: Wife, family, racing.
Instagram followers: 104k
Twitter followers: 131.8k
Facebook page: 52k likes
42. Michaela Blyde
Remember when a certain publication used a headline calling Michaela Bylde, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of the best sevens players in the world, "Aiden Ross' partner"? Lol. At the time, Blyde shrugged it off with grace but has continued to call out systemic sexism in sport on social media.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, cute couple pics, quote retweets supporting women's sport.
Instagram followers: 17.1k
Twitter followers: 851
41. Liam Squire
View this post on Instagram
I’d just like to take this opportunity to clear up some of the chat and rumours around my non selection for the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad, also I would like to thank the many people who have wished me well over recent weeks and months , thank you. After what has been a really tough year for me mentally and physically, and after speaking with people I trust on whether I should make myself available again for the All Blacks, I felt I wasn’t ready just yet physically or mentally for the pressures of test match rugby. I feel I need to earn the right to pull the Black jersey on again through performing well for my beloved Tasman Mako and keep ticking the boxes there. As Steve said yesterday, if the All Blacks do get injuries, and I’m performing well enough, then I’m 100% available. This decision has been bloody hard but I feel it’s the best one for me and the All Blacks. I wish the team every success and am behind them 100%. I have never been one to speak a lot publicly so I hope people can respect my privacy and decision on this and I can move forward and keep enjoying my rugby. For me mental health is a lot more important than playing rugby.
A post shared by Liam Squire (@liam_squire6) on
Liam Squire loves to hunt. On a completely different note, he also started an important discussion about mental health this year after choosing to step back from All Blacks contention: "For me mental health is a lot more important than playing rugby."
Favourite things to post about: Hunting, rugby, a lot more hunting.
Instagram followers: 28.7k
40. Paige Hareb
If you love surfing, you've got to love Paige Hareb. She can be found shredding the auld gnar on her Instagram and in the ocean.
Favourite things to post about: Surfing, more surfing, some other gnarly stuff.
Instagram followers: 25.5k
Twitter followers: 14.6k
Facebook page: 66k likes
39. Valerie Adams
Gold medal mum.
Favourite things to post about: Family, training pics.
Instagram followers: 62.4k
Twitter followers: 27.6k
Facebook page: 108k likes
38. Robbie Manson
View this post on Instagram
Me? Crazy? I should get down off this unicorn and slap you 🦄
A post shared by Robbie Manson (@robbie_manson) on
Nice haircut Robbie. "Loves a pool floatie."
Favourite things to post about: Rowing, photos of himself chilling on pool floaties.
Instagram followers: 35.5k
Twitter followers: 2.2k
37. Ricardo Christie
View this post on Instagram
All the power to the climate strikers around the world this week!!!! We must demand positive change for our Mother Earth if that is what we want and an epic way to do that is through partaking in a peaceful protest this week. Join in at a #schoolstrike4climate near you!! Google your areas details!! ✌️🌏✌️
A post shared by RICARDO CHRISTIE (@ricardochristie) on
New Zealand's number one surfer dude. Christie's middle name is āniwaniwa, which translates to rainbow – how sweet.
Favourite things to post about: Surfing, beach life, photos showing off his flowing blonde locks.
Instagram followers: 47.4k
36. Damian McKenzie
View this post on Instagram
Taking #UltraBOOST to a new level! 🔥 @adidasrunning #createdwithadidas
A post shared by Damian Mckenzie (@damianmckenzie_) on
Has stepped up his influencer game while being away injured. Get that money Damo.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, good vibes with the boys, sponcon.
Instagram followers: 213k
35. Suzie Bates
View this post on Instagram
When Murphy doesn't want to walk any more #oldgirl #hanginthere
A post shared by suziebates (@suziebates) on
Uses her Twitter to support women's sport and also often shares links to sports articles. Support sports journalism like White Ferns great Suzie Bates!
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, more cricket, supporting women's sport.
Instagram followers: 24.1k
Twitter followers: 20.3k
34. Portia Woodman
Portia Woodman and her fiancée, and fellow Black Fern, Renee Wickliffe aren't as cloying as the Johnsons (more on them to come) but are equally as cute.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, cute couple pics.
Instagram followers: 37.7k
Twitter followers: 7.6k
Facebook page: 23k likes
33. Scott McLaughlin
View this post on Instagram
Unreal day, best day/night of our lives, with our favourite people - love you wifey 🤵🏻👰🏼💛
A post shared by Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) on
The man behind the helmet seems like a pretty cool guy. Capped off a dominant Supercars year by recently getting married.
Favourite things to post about: Racing, cute couple pics.
Instagram followers: 112.1k
Twitter followers: 45k
Facebook page: 127k likes
32. Sarah Walker
View this post on Instagram
Indonesia was amazing - the people, the culture, the experiences. What an awesome way to finish off a 3 week trip! Highlights of the trip included spending time with friends, riding bikes in new places, karting through the streets of Tokyo, experiencing a typhoon, staying with Japanese locals in Osaka, experiencing new food, coaching clinic with a translator, a 4 day holiday, watching the sunset and meeting new people. Enjoying the journey. #roadtotokyo 📷: @prutti__
A post shared by Sarah Walker (@swbmx) on
Olympic medallist Sarah Walker is "living courageously" on the BMX circuit and documents her exploits on social media. Loves a long Insta caption.
Favourite things to post about: BMX action shots, thoughtful ruminations on life on the bike.
Instagram followers: 17.8k
Twitter followers: 9.3k
Facebook page: 19k likes
31. Joseph Parker
Hitting the gym hard. #TeamParker
Favourite things to post about: Boxing, workout pics, family.
Instagram followers: 252.5k
Twitter followers: 102.2k
Facebook page: 256k likes
30. Trent Boult
View this post on Instagram
@teddysphotos - I won’t be putting this guitar down any time soon. 🎼
A post shared by Trent Boult (@trrrent_) on
Trent Boult loves Ed Sheeran! Of course he does.
Favourite things to post about: Family, cricket, fishing, his golden retriever Louie (who has his own Insta).
Instagram followers: 268k
Twitter followers: 77.6k
29. Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson loves Mumford and Sons! Of course he does.
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, more cricket, his dog Sandy, Mumford and Sons.
Instagram followers: 806k
28. Kayla Johnson (nee Cullen)
One half of the cutest couple in NZ sport with Shaun Johnson. Ugh stop being so damn cute.
Favourite things to post about: New husband, cute couple pics, netball.
Instagram followers: 58.5k
Twitter followers: 6.8k
Facebook page: 10k likes
27. Ross Taylor
View this post on Instagram
Ross Taylor reporting live from London for @newshub 😅 #cwc19 #lifeaftercricket #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS
A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3) on
As an Indian fan said in a comment on his Instagram: "The last classy batsman on the field". Keep it classy Rosco.
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, family, cricket teammates.
Instagram followers: 117.9k
Twitter followers: 838.7k
26. Jack Goodhue
View this post on Instagram
When @davidhavili finds out my hamstring is better
A post shared by Jack Goodhue (@jack_goodhue) on
Just a classic Kiwi rugby bloke with a mullet and a dry sense of humour.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, funny Insta captions, his soon-to-be wife.
Instagram followers: 49.4k
Twitter followers: 408
25. Niall Williams
Niall Williams is pretty good at social media and posts unique content across all her channels – always a bonus. Probably the best Insta account on the Black Ferns sevens team.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, rugby friends.
Instagram followers: 37.4k
Twitter followers: 4.4k
Facebook page: 1.3k likes
24. Brendon McCullum
View this post on Instagram
World Cup game by game predictions. 4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet. 🤙🏼 #CWC2019
A post shared by Brendon McCullum (@bazmccullum42) on
McCullum retired from professional cricket earlier this year but has built a nice post-sport life thanks to his Vermair brand and cricket commentary.
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, horses, family.
Instagram followers: 559k
Twitter followers: 345.7k
Facebook page: 1.1m likes (Most liked NZ athlete)
23. Richie Mo'unga
Best dancer in the All Blacks.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, TikTok dances, cute couple pics with new wife.
Instagram followers: 106.9k
TikTok followers: 31.2k
22. Ameliaranne Ekenasio
View this post on Instagram
Ever since becoming a mum I’ve become so much more aware of my body among a lot of other things! Earlier this year I was lucky enough to do some hormone testing with @evehealthco and found out I was Oestrogen dominant among a few other things. I kind of knew something was up but seeing the results blew my mind. Taking action after that using the recommended @bepurebenwarren supplements was a game changer for me. I could literally feel and see the changes in as little as a few weeks and they continue months down the track. I’ve given a decent insight exclusively to the beautiful girls at Eve so will post a link to it once it’s all good to go - but I can’t give it all away here. I’d encourage anyone thinking about doing hormone testing above all else. I didn’t realise how much they were wreaking havoc on my body regularly! Cliche buttttt you literally can’t put a price on health 🌻🌸🌿🌙 . #Evehealthco #Hormonetesting #bepurebenwarren #healthiswealth
A post shared by Mrs Ameliaranne Ekenasio (@ameliaranne1) on
One of the most prolific Kiwi influencer athletes. #selfcare #wellbeing #ad
Favourite things to post about: Sponcon, netball, family, selfcare and wellbeing.
Instagram followers: 18.3k
21. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
View this post on Instagram
Home time with baby boy, again his Mum was a beast!! Peace out he reckons ✌🏽#NTS
A post shared by Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ☝🏼️ (@tuivasasheck) on
As charming and likeable on social media as he is on the field.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby league, pics with prominent people.
Instagram followers: 242.3k
Facebook page: 23k likes
18. Hannah Wilkinson
Hannah Wilkinson is a passionate advocate for LGBTQI+ rights and is a musician too. We simply have no choice but to stan.
Favourite things to post about: Football, singing on her guitar, travel pics.
Instagram followers: 21.1k
Twitter followers: 4.8k
19. Shaun Johnson
One half of the cutest couple in NZ sport with Kayla Johnson (nee Cullen). Ugh stop being so damn cute.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby league, new wife, cute couple pics, messages to the haters.
Instagram followers: 311k
Twitter followers: 54.6k
Facebook page: 111k likes
20. Ali Riley
If you know you know. pic.twitter.com/hzfHBs8Znu— Ali Riley (@RileyThree) November 27, 2019
Killing at over in Germany and hosts a pretty cool podcast called 'Girls with Balls'.
Favourite things to post about: Football, inspirational quotes, cute couple pics.
Instagram followers: 31k
Twitter followers: 12.3k
Facebook page: 31k likes
17. Julian Savea
View this post on Instagram
How's your weekend going? #weekendgetaway #cassis
A post shared by Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) on
Julian Savea has one of the better rugby player Instagram accounts and is pretty funny on Twitter. Loves a good inspirational quote.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby action shots, bro banter with Ardie.
Instagram followers: 282.3k
Twitter followers: 76.9k
Facebook page: 50k likes
16. Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt mainly posts on Facebook – like all your uncles and aunts. Has perhaps the strangest Twitter in NZ sport. Is he running it or a Russian bot? Who knows. His Instagram, which he has used to call out his former UFC boss Dana White in several foul-mouthed rants, has recently gone private. Rest in private.
Favourite things to post about: Family, weird articles from a website called raw-daily.com, selfie videos.
Instagram followers: 420k – nice! (account recently went private)
Twitter: 93.5k
Facebook page: 601k likes
15. Sophie Pascoe
View this post on Instagram
‘Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh’ ☂️
A post shared by Sophie Pascoe (@sophpascoe1) on
Nine-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Pascoe's Instagram will make you want to go outside and do something with your life.
Favourite things to post about: Swimming, outdoor activities, travel pics.
Instagram followers: 17.9k
Twitter followers: 6.3k
Facebook page: 10k likes
14. Mitchell McClenaghan
Explains why I can never relax 🤦♂️ https://t.co/nqheby51zJ— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 2, 2019
Mitchell McClenaghan has over 200k followers on both Instagram and Twitter! Wow. That's a lot of Indian clout! Looks like his decision to quit NZ Cricket and become a T20 "freelancer" worked. Hopefully he gets another shot at the Black Caps.
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, self-deprecating Twitter jokes, funny Instagram captions.
Instagram followers: 246k
Twitter followers: 286k
Facebook page: 162k likes
13. Gemma McCaw
View this post on Instagram
Safe in her daddy’s arms. Safe getting her 12 week vaccinations. Safe in knowing she will protect herself and others she cares about. Safe in knowing she will help protect the community from preventable disease. Safe in the knowledge that she will help protect future generations ✔️❤️ #staysafe
A post shared by Gemma McCaw (@gemflynn) on
Gemma McCaw uses her platform to promote healthy living and wellbeing. She also posts plenty of pics of her super cute kid and her husband, who I think used to play rugby.
Favourite things to post about: Family, wellbeing, sponcon.
Instagram followers: 97.6k
Twitter followers: 5.7k
Facebook page: 36k likes
12. Steven Adams
Steven Adams represents New Zealand in all its understated glory in the NBA and on social media – a man of few words online and offline.
Favourite things to post about: Fortnite, gaming, basketball, anime.
Instagram followers: 418.4k
Twitter followers: 212.9k
Facebook page: 232k likes
11. Beauden Barrett
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) on
Beauden Barrett loves rugby, golf, his boys, and his wife – living the Kiwi dream. More importantly, he recently joined TikTok (although unverified/unconfirmed if it's actually him).
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, golf, wife, Barrett bros.
Instagram followers: 553k
Twitter followers: 100.3k
Facebook page: 105k likes
TikTok followers: 661 (could be fake)
10. TJ Perenara
I don’t even know what to say.— Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) April 12, 2019
You are loved
You are valued
You are enough
You are worthy
You are deserving
I got you
🌈
One of the NZ sport's most outspoken and nuanced advocates for social justice. Leading the way in the era of the woke All Blacks.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, social justice, new wife.
Instagram followers: 263k
Twitter followers: 50k
Facebook page: 39k likes
9. Lisa Carrington
View this post on Instagram
344 days down 21 to go until 🌎 champs Szeged, Hungary 🇭🇺. Only a few more days in Slovenia before heading to Italy for the last build up. It’s a privilege to represent NZ, and explore beautiful parts of the world. Thanks to those who make moments like this possible #grateful #bohinj #myoffice
A post shared by Lisa Carrington (@liscarrington) on
Lisa Carrington gets to train around some pretty stunning scenes while being the best flatwater canoer on the planet – based on her social media presence anyway. She might have the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram in the game.
Favourite things to post about: Canoeing, sick photography, motivational content.
Instagram followers: 34.2k
Twitter: 10k
Facebook page: 40k likes
8. Dan Carter
Stoked my collaboration with @LouisVuitton has come to life. An experience of a lifetime, I hope you love it. 112 made, who can tell me why? pic.twitter.com/k0PsEd3UpH— Dan Carter (@DanCarter) September 20, 2019
Dan Carter is in many ways, the father of the sports social media generation. He was an athlete influencer before it was a thing and has continued that business sense into the social media age.
Favourite things to post about: Weird Louis Vuitton ball bags, rugby, rugby friends, family.
Instagram followers: 968k
Twitter followers: 638.7k
Facebook page: 1m likes
7. Eliza McCartney
View this post on Instagram
Alright, who has a sneaky mobile phone sitting in a draw at home because you weren’t sure what to do with it 🙋🏻♀️ Well now you have no excuse because it’s super easy and convenient to recycle your old phones with @remobile.nz 🙌🏼 I’m so excited to be an ambassador for RE:MOBILE because not only are the phones reused or recycled, but the proceeds all go to @sustainablecoastlines to protect our waterways 💦🌱 There are heaps of locations to drop off your old phones (link in bio) and yes that includes smart phones too, as well as absolute bricks like this one. Happy recycling everyone 🌏#recyclewithremobile #sustainablecoastlines
A post shared by Eliza McCartney (@eliza_mac_) on
Eliza McCartney has New Zealand sport's most famous smile. She also spreads awareness about the environment (she studied environmental science at uni) on social media by teaming up with several charities.
Favourite things to post about: Smiling, pole vaulting, food, environmental sponcon.
Instagram followers: 86.6k
Facebook page: 39k
6. Jimmy Neesham
View this post on Instagram
Taking on the new week like... . 📸 - @photosportnz
A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on
Arguably better at Twitter than he is at cricket – and he's pretty damn good at cricket. Easily one of the funniest Kiwi athletes on social media.
Favourite things to post about: Cricket, Twitter jokes, news commentary, self-deprecating pics.
Instagram followers: 111k
Twitter followers: 180.8k
Facebook page: 177k likes
5. Rieko Ioane
Rieko Ioane has a VLOG (!) where he gives his fans a behind the scenes look at life as a professional rugby player. It's pretty great. Go watch, like and subscribe.
Favourite things to post about: Life as a rugby player, rugby boys, cute couple pics.
Instagram followers: 241.8k
Twitter followers: 7.3k
YouTube subscribers: 32.9k
4. Lydia Ko
View this post on Instagram
“The key to happiness is finding the right balance for YOU 💛”
A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on
Lydia Ko's Instagram account offers a lot more of her personality than what we get to see on the golf course or in interviews, which she does very little of. Her social media motto is: "No negativity welcomed… POSITIVE VIBES ONLY." As Taylor Swift would say, haters gonna hate.
Favourite things to post about: Golf, positive vibes, only positive vibes.
Instagram followers: 138k
3. Ardie Savea
Ardie Savea understands the power and value of social media better than most athletes. His online presence is interesting, thoughtful, funny, and he even hosts his own podcast.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, Ardie Savea merch, inspirational quotes, wolves (his huskies).
Instagram followers: 260k
Twitter followers: 37.6k
TikTok followers: 56.2k (Most followed NZ athlete)
YouTube subscribers: 13k
Facebook page: 60k likes
2. Sonny Bill Williams
Sonny Williams Williams (that's his real name!) is New Zealand sport's moral and spiritual centre – a fun-loving family man who inspires, motivates and advocates for the less fortunate.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, faith, social justice.
Instagram followers: 946k
Twitter followers: 887.3k (Most followed NZ athlete)
1. Israel Adesanya
View this post on Instagram
Buys flash car, can’t buy shoes... #hobolife #staywokestaybroke #ibeenlivinginmycarfortwomonthsnow
A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on
Israel Adesanya is the perfect encapsulation of the new age of Kiwi athletes: He's a proud Afro-Kiwi who wears his roots on his sleeve, an extremely online and prolific self-promoter, and is quickly becoming the country's most popular sports superstar.
Favourite things to post about: Enjoying life as a UFC superstar, memes, making fun of Jon Jones.
Instagram followers: 1.9m (Most followed NZ athlete)
Twitter followers: 287.3k
Facebook page: 213k likes