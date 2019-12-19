COMMENT:

The very important and definitive list of the top 50 Kiwi athletes on social media.

50. Kendra Cocksedge

PSA: Kendra Cocksedge, the first woman to be named New Zealand Rugby player of the year in 2018, is on TikTok! Please do the Benee dance.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, rugby friends.

Instagram followers: 6.2k

Twitter followers: 1.9k

Facebook page: 1k likes

49. Ish Sodhi

The Ellen DeGeneres of New Zealand cricket (in terms of scaring people as pranks, not being friends with war criminals ).

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, scare pranks on his poor roommates.

Instagram followers: 57.8k

Twitter followers: 38.8k

Facebook page: 137k likes

48. Malakai Fekitoa

A rugby player living the rugby dream overseas. Loves rugby.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, more rugby, pics highlighting his strong cheekbones.

Instagram followers: 317.4k

Twitter followers: 41.6k

Facebook page: 98k likes

47. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

High-flying Zoi Sadowski-Synott does tricks and stuff online and all over the world. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.

Favourite things to post about: Snowboarding, friends.

Instagram followers: 30.3k

Facebook page: 435 likes

46. Nico Porteous

Edges out Zoi Sadowski-Synott in the rankings just like he narrowly beat her to become New Zealand's youngest ever Winter Olympic medallist. Sorry Zoi. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.

Favourite things to post about: Skiing, GoPro sponcon that shows off his sick tricks.

Instagram followers: 38.2k

Twitter followers: 627

Facebook page: 5.8k likes

45. Alice Robinson

Leading the Instagram followers stakes among the Kiwi teen snow sport sensations. Gen Z teens have an unfair social media advantage.

Favourite things to post about: Skiing, friends.

Instagram followers: 40k

Facebook page: 5.4k likes

44. Katrina Rore

Quite good at captioning photos of herself playing netball.

Favourite things to post about: Netball, her "super sexy husband".

Instagram followers: 21.6k

43. Scott Dixon

New Zealand sport's number one wife guy.

Favourite things to post about: Wife, family, racing.

Instagram followers: 104k

Twitter followers: 131.8k

Facebook page: 52k likes

42. Michaela Blyde

Remember when a certain publication used a headline calling Michaela Bylde, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of the best sevens players in the world, "Aiden Ross' partner"? Lol. At the time, Blyde shrugged it off with grace but has continued to call out systemic sexism in sport on social media.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, cute couple pics, quote retweets supporting women's sport.

Instagram followers: 17.1k

Twitter followers: 851

41. Liam Squire

Liam Squire loves to hunt. On a completely different note, he also started an important discussion about mental health this year after choosing to step back from All Blacks contention: "For me mental health is a lot more important than playing rugby."

Favourite things to post about: Hunting, rugby, a lot more hunting.

Instagram followers: 28.7k

40. Paige Hareb

If you love surfing, you've got to love Paige Hareb. She can be found shredding the auld gnar on her Instagram and in the ocean.

Favourite things to post about: Surfing, more surfing, some other gnarly stuff.

Instagram followers: 25.5k

Twitter followers: 14.6k

Facebook page: 66k likes

39. Valerie Adams

Gold medal mum.

Favourite things to post about: Family, training pics.

Instagram followers: 62.4k

Twitter followers: 27.6k

Facebook page: 108k likes

38. Robbie Manson

Nice haircut Robbie. "Loves a pool floatie."

Favourite things to post about: Rowing, photos of himself chilling on pool floaties.

Instagram followers: 35.5k

Twitter followers: 2.2k

37. Ricardo Christie

New Zealand's number one surfer dude. Christie's middle name is āniwaniwa, which translates to rainbow – how sweet.

Favourite things to post about: Surfing, beach life, photos showing off his flowing blonde locks.

Instagram followers: 47.4k

36. Damian McKenzie

Has stepped up his influencer game while being away injured. Get that money Damo.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, good vibes with the boys, sponcon.

Instagram followers: 213k

35. Suzie Bates

Uses her Twitter to support women's sport and also often shares links to sports articles. Support sports journalism like White Ferns great Suzie Bates!

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, more cricket, supporting women's sport.

Instagram followers: 24.1k

Twitter followers: 20.3k

34. Portia Woodman

Portia Woodman and her fiancée, and fellow Black Fern, Renee Wickliffe aren't as cloying as the Johnsons (more on them to come) but are equally as cute.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, cute couple pics.

Instagram followers: 37.7k

Twitter followers: 7.6k

Facebook page: 23k likes

33. Scott McLaughlin

The man behind the helmet seems like a pretty cool guy. Capped off a dominant Supercars year by recently getting married.

Favourite things to post about: Racing, cute couple pics.

Instagram followers: 112.1k

Twitter followers: 45k

Facebook page: 127k likes

32. Sarah Walker

Olympic medallist Sarah Walker is "living courageously" on the BMX circuit and documents her exploits on social media. Loves a long Insta caption.

Favourite things to post about: BMX action shots, thoughtful ruminations on life on the bike.

Instagram followers: 17.8k

Twitter followers: 9.3k

Facebook page: 19k likes

31. Joseph Parker

Hitting the gym hard. #TeamParker

Favourite things to post about: Boxing, workout pics, family.

Instagram followers: 252.5k

Twitter followers: 102.2k

Facebook page: 256k likes

30. Trent Boult

Trent Boult loves Ed Sheeran! Of course he does.

Favourite things to post about: Family, cricket, fishing, his golden retriever Louie (who has his own Insta).

Instagram followers: 268k

Twitter followers: 77.6k

29. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson loves Mumford and Sons! Of course he does.

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, more cricket, his dog Sandy, Mumford and Sons.

Instagram followers: 806k

28. Kayla Johnson (nee Cullen)

One half of the cutest couple in NZ sport with Shaun Johnson. Ugh stop being so damn cute.

Favourite things to post about: New husband, cute couple pics, netball.

Instagram followers: 58.5k

Twitter followers: 6.8k

Facebook page: 10k likes

27. Ross Taylor

As an Indian fan said in a comment on his Instagram: "The last classy batsman on the field". Keep it classy Rosco.

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, family, cricket teammates.

Instagram followers: 117.9k

Twitter followers: 838.7k

26. Jack Goodhue

Just a classic Kiwi rugby bloke with a mullet and a dry sense of humour.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, funny Insta captions, his soon-to-be wife.

Instagram followers: 49.4k

Twitter followers: 408

25. Niall Williams

Niall Williams is pretty good at social media and posts unique content across all her channels – always a bonus. Probably the best Insta account on the Black Ferns sevens team.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, rugby friends.

Instagram followers: 37.4k

Twitter followers: 4.4k

Facebook page: 1.3k likes

24. Brendon McCullum

McCullum retired from professional cricket earlier this year but has built a nice post-sport life thanks to his Vermair brand and cricket commentary.

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, horses, family.

Instagram followers: 559k

Twitter followers: 345.7k

Facebook page: 1.1m likes (Most liked NZ athlete)

23. Richie Mo'unga

Best dancer in the All Blacks.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, TikTok dances, cute couple pics with new wife.

Instagram followers: 106.9k

TikTok followers: 31.2k

22. Ameliaranne Ekenasio

One of the most prolific Kiwi influencer athletes. #selfcare #wellbeing #ad

Favourite things to post about: Sponcon, netball, family, selfcare and wellbeing.

Instagram followers: 18.3k

21. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

As charming and likeable on social media as he is on the field.

Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby league, pics with prominent people.

Instagram followers: 242.3k

Facebook page: 23k likes

18. Hannah Wilkinson

Hannah Wilkinson is a passionate advocate for LGBTQI+ rights and is a musician too. We simply have no choice but to stan.

Favourite things to post about: Football, singing on her guitar, travel pics.

Instagram followers: 21.1k

Twitter followers: 4.8k

19. Shaun Johnson

One half of the cutest couple in NZ sport with Kayla Johnson (nee Cullen). Ugh stop being so damn cute.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby league, new wife, cute couple pics, messages to the haters.

Instagram followers: 311k

Twitter followers: 54.6k

Facebook page: 111k likes

20. Ali Riley

If you know you know. pic.twitter.com/hzfHBs8Znu — Ali Riley (@RileyThree) November 27, 2019

Killing at over in Germany and hosts a pretty cool podcast called 'Girls with Balls'.

Favourite things to post about: Football, inspirational quotes, cute couple pics.

Instagram followers: 31k

Twitter followers: 12.3k

Facebook page: 31k likes

17. Julian Savea

Julian Savea has one of the better rugby player Instagram accounts and is pretty funny on Twitter. Loves a good inspirational quote.

Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby action shots, bro banter with Ardie.

Instagram followers: 282.3k

Twitter followers: 76.9k

Facebook page: 50k likes

16. Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt mainly posts on Facebook – like all your uncles and aunts. Has perhaps the strangest Twitter in NZ sport. Is he running it or a Russian bot? Who knows. His Instagram, which he has used to call out his former UFC boss Dana White in several foul-mouthed rants, has recently gone private. Rest in private.

Favourite things to post about: Family, weird articles from a website called raw-daily.com, selfie videos.

Instagram followers: 420k – nice! (account recently went private)

Twitter: 93.5k

Facebook page: 601k likes

15. Sophie Pascoe

Nine-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Pascoe's Instagram will make you want to go outside and do something with your life.

Favourite things to post about: Swimming, outdoor activities, travel pics.

Instagram followers: 17.9k

Twitter followers: 6.3k

Facebook page: 10k likes

14. Mitchell McClenaghan

Explains why I can never relax 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/nqheby51zJ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 2, 2019

Mitchell McClenaghan has over 200k followers on both Instagram and Twitter! Wow. That's a lot of Indian clout! Looks like his decision to quit NZ Cricket and become a T20 "freelancer" worked. Hopefully he gets another shot at the Black Caps.

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, self-deprecating Twitter jokes, funny Instagram captions.

Instagram followers: 246k

Twitter followers: 286k

Facebook page: 162k likes

13. Gemma McCaw

Gemma McCaw uses her platform to promote healthy living and wellbeing. She also posts plenty of pics of her super cute kid and her husband, who I think used to play rugby.

Favourite things to post about: Family, wellbeing, sponcon.

Instagram followers: 97.6k

Twitter followers: 5.7k

Facebook page: 36k likes

12. Steven Adams

Steven Adams represents New Zealand in all its understated glory in the NBA and on social media – a man of few words online and offline.

Favourite things to post about: Fortnite, gaming, basketball, anime.

Instagram followers: 418.4k

Twitter followers: 212.9k

Facebook page: 232k likes

11. Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett loves rugby, golf, his boys, and his wife – living the Kiwi dream. More importantly, he recently joined TikTok (although unverified/unconfirmed if it's actually him).

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, golf, wife, Barrett bros.

Instagram followers: 553k

Twitter followers: 100.3k

Facebook page: 105k likes

TikTok followers: 661 (could be fake)

10. TJ Perenara

I don’t even know what to say.



You are loved

You are valued

You are enough

You are worthy

You are deserving

I got you



🌈 — Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) April 12, 2019

One of the NZ sport's most outspoken and nuanced advocates for social justice. Leading the way in the era of the woke All Blacks.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, social justice, new wife.

Instagram followers: 263k

Twitter followers: 50k

Facebook page: 39k likes

9. Lisa Carrington



Lisa Carrington gets to train around some pretty stunning scenes while being the best flatwater canoer on the planet – based on her social media presence anyway. She might have the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram in the game.

Favourite things to post about: Canoeing, sick photography, motivational content.

Instagram followers: 34.2k

Twitter: 10k

Facebook page: 40k likes

8. Dan Carter

Stoked my collaboration with @LouisVuitton has come to life. An experience of a lifetime, I hope you love it. 112 made, who can tell me why? pic.twitter.com/k0PsEd3UpH — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) September 20, 2019

Dan Carter is in many ways, the father of the sports social media generation. He was an athlete influencer before it was a thing and has continued that business sense into the social media age.

Favourite things to post about: Weird Louis Vuitton ball bags, rugby, rugby friends, family.

Instagram followers: 968k

Twitter followers: 638.7k

Facebook page: 1m likes

7. Eliza McCartney

Eliza McCartney has New Zealand sport's most famous smile. She also spreads awareness about the environment (she studied environmental science at uni) on social media by teaming up with several charities.

Favourite things to post about: Smiling, pole vaulting, food, environmental sponcon.

Instagram followers: 86.6k

Facebook page: 39k

6. Jimmy Neesham

Arguably better at Twitter than he is at cricket – and he's pretty damn good at cricket. Easily one of the funniest Kiwi athletes on social media.

Favourite things to post about: Cricket, Twitter jokes, news commentary, self-deprecating pics.

Instagram followers: 111k

Twitter followers: 180.8k

Facebook page: 177k likes

5. Rieko Ioane

Rieko Ioane has a VLOG (!) where he gives his fans a behind the scenes look at life as a professional rugby player. It's pretty great. Go watch, like and subscribe.

Favourite things to post about: Life as a rugby player, rugby boys, cute couple pics.

Instagram followers: 241.8k

Twitter followers: 7.3k

YouTube subscribers: 32.9k

4. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko's Instagram account offers a lot more of her personality than what we get to see on the golf course or in interviews, which she does very little of. Her social media motto is: "No negativity welcomed… POSITIVE VIBES ONLY." As Taylor Swift would say, haters gonna hate.

Favourite things to post about: Golf, positive vibes, only positive vibes.

Instagram followers: 138k

3. Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea understands the power and value of social media better than most athletes. His online presence is interesting, thoughtful, funny, and he even hosts his own podcast.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, Ardie Savea merch, inspirational quotes, wolves (his huskies).

Instagram followers: 260k

Twitter followers: 37.6k

TikTok followers: 56.2k (Most followed NZ athlete)

YouTube subscribers: 13k

Facebook page: 60k likes

2. Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Williams Williams (that's his real name!) is New Zealand sport's moral and spiritual centre – a fun-loving family man who inspires, motivates and advocates for the less fortunate.

Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, faith, social justice.

Instagram followers: 946k

Twitter followers: 887.3k (Most followed NZ athlete)

1. Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is the perfect encapsulation of the new age of Kiwi athletes: He's a proud Afro-Kiwi who wears his roots on his sleeve, an extremely online and prolific self-promoter, and is quickly becoming the country's most popular sports superstar.

Favourite things to post about: Enjoying life as a UFC superstar, memes, making fun of Jon Jones.

Instagram followers: 1.9m (Most followed NZ athlete)

Twitter followers: 287.3k

Facebook page: 213k likes