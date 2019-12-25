EDITORIAL

Playing Australia at test cricket must feel a lot like playing New Zealand at rugby. They are the best. Even when their results are not the best, they are the best. They are hardest to beat, especially at home, and they are ruthless, as at Perth when they won the toss for a day-night test, built a big innings and forced New Zealand to bat in twilight, twice.

Playing Australia in their Boxing Day test is a rare privilege and, despite that first test performance, the Black Caps are worthy of it. As they showed against England, this team has depth. When its top order fell cheaply in the first innings at Mt Maunganui, the seventh in the order, B J Watling, came out and hit a double century. Accompanying him, Mitchell Santner made a century.

That is the sort of depth Australia has usually had. As Kiwi spectators well know, Australia's big names can be removed quickly only for a journeyman to step up. David Warner and Steve Smith are as durable and talented as Australia's best over the years. Removing them will be hard enough.

Neil Wagner takes a catch to dismiss David Warner during play on Day 1 of the first day / night cricket test match in Perth earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

But Kane Williamson can be every bit as good and he is due for a big score. He is also an assured test captain, though not one in the Australian mould.

Australians play test cricket to win. Others, New Zealand teams among them, seem to set out not to lose. If they build a first innings lead with more than two days to play they will bat on as long as they can to give themselves a slight chance of winning but leave the opposition with no chance.

That worked for New Zealand at the Mount but not for England at Hamilton. Normally it produces a draw.

Need test cricket be like this? Purists can enjoy watching a team block out a draw but sport should be better than that. Cricket has so many fine sporting qualities – the very word cricket is a synonym for sporting – that it is surprising it does not encourage more risk-taking for the sake of a game.

Mitchell Starc of Australia looks on after claiming victory during day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Getty

It is not as though test cricket is a tournament or a league in which results count towards a valued prize. Every five-day test is an event unto itself with it is own drama and conditions. That is its appeal and it would be even better if teams never gave up trying to win the match.

That was the attitude of the Black Caps' previous captain, Brendon McCullum, and it was good for the team. It gave them the confidence to take a chance, back themselves, play the Australian way and go all-out to win.

The Black Caps captain today was one member of McCullum's team who did not need his inspiration. A player of Williamson's talent has all the resources he needs within himself. Batting or captaining in the field he can trust his own judgment completely. That gives a team confidence too.

When the Black Caps walk onto the MCG today they will be on the game's finest stage. Let's hope they help make it a game to remember.