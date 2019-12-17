Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams doesn't hold back.

After being tasked to take the winning shots in the Oklahoma City Thunder's home game against the Chicago Bulls today, Adams wasn't shy to reveal exactly how he felt when speaking to a reporter courtside.

"I absolutely s*** my pants," he said.

"It's pretty tough, I didn't realise how much pressure it is aye but I made it mate, gotta be happy with it."

Adams banked in a free-throw with four seconds left, then snared an offensive rebound to clinch the equal biggest comeback in Oklahoma City Thunder history.

When asked how he felt about the comeback, Adams said it was bittersweet.

Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during a game against the Chicago Bulls on December 16, 2019. Photo / Getty Images.

"It's one of those, 'yeah it's cool, but then it's not cool' if that makes sense," he said. "But yea we'll accept it mate, we'll take the win."

Steven! 🤐😬 You're on TV!



🎤 after the WIN. pic.twitter.com/OsBurCyUwk — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 17, 2019

It's not the first time Adams has miraculously saved his team from defeat this season.

The big man produced one of the plays of the NBA season to help his side pull off an extraordinary victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month.

Up by two points with 1.1 seconds to go, the Timberwolves were hit with a delay of game due to Jordan Bell having his jersey untucked. That gave the Thunder a technical free throw, which Danilo Gallinari sunk to reduce the deficit to one.

However, with the Thunder having no timeouts, all Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns had to do was intentionally miss a free throw – as once the Thunder grabbed the rebound, they would have had no time left to get a shot off.

Instead, he made the free throw – and that's when Adams produced a piece of magic.

Adams hurled a one-handed, football-style 'Hail Mary' pass down to the other end of the court, where Dennis Schroder reeled it in and immediately threw up a layup, which went in, to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Thunder made no mistake with their unexpected second chance at victory, cruising home to take an eventual 139-127 win.