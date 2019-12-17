New Zealand football is currently undergoing a football renaissance with many of the country's top young players now playing professionally overseas.

So who is the next Sarpreet Singh? We break down the current top 10

10. Willem Ebbinge, 18, (Harvard University, USA)

9. Sam Sutton, 18, (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

8. Matthew Garbett, 17, (Team Wellington, New Zealand)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

7. Alex Paulsen, 17, (Wellington Phoenix Academy, New Zealand)

Related articles:

6. George Stanger, 19, (Hamilton Academicals, Scotland currently on loan at East Kilbride, Scotland)

5. Marko Stamenic, 17, (Team Wellington, New Zealand)

4. Max Mata, 19, (Grasshopper Club Zurich, Switzerland currently on loan at Nõmme Kalju, Estonia)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Ben Waine, 18, (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

2. Elijah Just, 19, (FC Helsingor, Denmark)

1. Liberato Cacace, 19, (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Gianni Stensness (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Nando Pijnaker (Torslanda SK, Sweden)

Michael Woud (Willem II, Netherlands)

Callum McCowatt (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Joe Bell (University of Virginia, USA)

Sarpreet Singh (Bayern Munich, Germany)