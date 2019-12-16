It was just a lazy Sunday for Tania Stevens. But it turned into a crazy Sunday.

She had fun — as she said, she went off "like a toy on steroids".

The golfer scored a hole in one on the second hole at Taieri Lakes Golf Course.

Then she went to the seventh hole and managed to bag another hole in one.

That's right — two aces in the front nine.

The chances of that happening are said to be about 67 million to one.

Stevens (54), an accountant, was playing in some drizzle as she approached the second hole, where the green sits on top of a rise.

She hit an 8-iron and saw the ball fly towards the flag. She walked up the hill and looked on the green and surrounds for her ball. But it could not be seen.

"I thought it might have gone right out the back," she said.

"But I walked up to the hole and there it was. I couldn't believe it. I was like a toy on steroids — so happy."

Onwards she went to the seventh hole, on the flat but with a small lake in front of her.

She got out her 6-iron and got into her work.

"I saw it 100%. I didn't hit it that well but it went over the lake, then bounced, bounced a bit more and then went into the hole.

"We looked at each other and sort of thought, 'Has that just happened?' So we raced to the hole. So you had these two women in their 50s, running towards the hole with their umbrellas up and their cart — it must have looked funny.

"But I saw in in the hole and I couldn't believe it. I thought I was going to have a heart attack."

The right-hander, who plays off a 26 handicap and started playing four years ago after having to give up squash, played just nine holes as the rain got heavier and retired to the clubhouse.

The club put on a few refreshments and she shouted all the women.

Stevens just laid back and let it sink in.

"It's all a bit surreal, really. To be able to get one hole in one is amazing, let alone two."