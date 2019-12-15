On June 16, 2008, at the age of 32, Tiger Woods claimed his 14th major championship at the US Open in California.

Woods was a sporting titan, one of the most recognisable, wealthy, and talented sportsmen walking the earth - and still so young.

But just one year later, Woods announced an indefinite leave from golf.

A tumultuous period of personal issues, highlighted by the breakdown of his marriage, had derailed his career. He would eventually return, but only as a shadow of his former self.

The man who was at one point the face of golf, and arguably the face of sport worldwide, would still attract the crowds, but only on reputation, not on performance.

Tournament after tournament, Woods would fall dramatically short, and injuries would plague the next 10 years.

In December, 2017, Woods was ranked 1193rd in the world.

But what happened at the Masters in April 2019 is perhaps the greatest sporting comeback of all time.

It was a tournament Woods had won four times previously - including being the youngest ever winner at the age of 21 in 1997.

And while there was optimism - as always - about his chances, he certainly wasn't the favourite.

McIlroy was the only player to finish in the top ten in the previous five Masters and came into the tournament off the back of 7 consecutive top-10 PGA Tour finishes.

Two-time runner-up Justin Rose came in as world number one and Dustin Johnson was world number two.

2015 winner Jordan Spieth was also in the field.

Woods got away safely, shooting a first round 2-under par 70 to be tied for 11th.

Bryson DeChambeau and reigning PGA Championship and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka were tied for the lead at 6 under.

Round two finished with a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard - all of them major champions, all at 7 under.

First-round co-leader Brooks Koepka struggled early with two bogeys and a double bogey, but recovered with three birdies. Francesco Molinari also fired a 5 under 67 and Louis Oosthuizen shot the second best round of the day, a 6-under 66.

Woods made two front-nine bogeys but also three birdies and came home with further birdies on 11, 14 and then lined up another at 15. He shot a 4-under par 68 to move to 6-under for the tournament - one shot off the lead after 2 rounds.

During round three, Molinari made four straight birdies from holes 12 to 15 on his way to shooting a 6-under 66 and taking a two-shot lead through 54 holes at 13 under for the tournament.

Tony Finau began his round with three straight birdies and made an eagle at the par-5 8th, tying the Masters record with 30 on the front-nine.

He ended up shooting an 8-under 64, one off the course record, to jump into a tie for second at 11-under.

Woods was one-over through 5 holes before birdies on 6, 7 and 8. He shot another on 13, then on 15 and had another birdie putt on 16 to move to a share of the lead.

Pars on 17 and 18 saw Woods shoot his best round of the weekend, a 5-under 67 to move to 11-under to be tied for second after three rounds.

Due to the threat of thunderstorms forecast for the final day, the tee times were moved up with the leaders underway at 9.20am.

Woods birdied the third but had bogeys on four and five to move back to 10 under.

He then birdied 7 and 8 but bogeyed 12, so he was 11 under with 6 holes to play.

Molinari led through the first eleven holes before his tee shot at 12 came up well short and rolled back into Rae's Creek, leading to a double bogey and dropping him to a tie with Woods at 11 under par.

As the final threesome played the par five 15th, Molinari, Woods, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were all tied at 12 under.

Molinari hit the water again for another double bogey while Woods made a birdie to take the outright lead at 13 under.

He doubled his advantage at 16, after his tee shot came within three feet of the cup and he putted in for birdie to move to 14 under and a 2-shot lead.

After a par on the 17th, Woods approached the 18th knowing a bogey was all he needed to win his fifth Masters title, and complete the dramatic journey.

It was close enough to touch.

The scenes as Tiger approached the 18th had never been seen in golf before. Thousands were following, cheering, jumping and shouting. Workplaces all around the world shut down as people rushed to TV screens to watch the moment.

Tiger drew a fairway wood from his bag, and faded his tee shot around the corner, before launching an 8-iron towards the green. Maybe the nerves had got to him? His ball landed well short of the green, and to the right.

Tiger's third shot saw him chip into the heart of the green and use the ridge running across it to bring the ball back towards the hole.

After 11 long, barren years, Woods had two putts from 14 feet to become a major winner again.

He rolled the first of those towards the cup, but it slipped by the side, leaving a short putt for bogey, and the win.

He tapped it in.

Tiger Woods had earned the right to wear another green jacket, and proved something to himself and everyone, completing one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

His win echoed around the world, with many showing their support for Woods - including former US President Barack Obama, mega sports stars Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Rafael Nadal and Michael Jordan.

It capped a remarkable 11 year journey that saw Tiger Woods fall from the very top of world sport - to the depths of darkness and despair - and then back to the summit again at Augusta.

He may not win another major, he may win four more and go past Jack Nicklaus, or he may do something in between.