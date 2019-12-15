If the UFC was still considering the future of the flyweight division, Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno gave a convincing argument as to why it should stay.

The former Ultimate Fighter housemates put on a non-stop striking display in their bout at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, with Moreno getting the edge over his Kiwi counterpart to claim a unanimous decision win.

Ranked No5 and 6 in the flyweight division, the fight was expected to be a close fought encounter and proved to be the case throughout the three five-minute rounds.

France, who boasted the only knockout win in season 24 of the Ultimate Fighter, came out the stronger of the two and showed flashes of his power in the early stages. The Kiwi connected with a number of strong right hands, one sending Moreno scrambling to the deck before quickly recovering.

Asked by his corner to apply more pressure and walk forward more, Moreno obliged and took the fight to Kara-France. While the Mexican was still subject to Kara-France's right hand, he made the most of his ability to string together longer and more meaningful combinations.

The longer fighter, Moreno found success with his jab and drew blood from Kara-France's nose midway through the second round. He also tested Kara-France's defence with head kick and although the Kiwi blocked every one, each one surely took its toll on the Kiwi's arm.

After two rounds, both fighters needed to make their marks in the third to secure the win - and they fought like it. The two threw heavy shots, but Moreno's extended combinations and the damage shown on Kara-France's face saw him edge out the unanimous decision win.

For Kara-France, it was his first loss since joining the UFC last December and ends an eight-fight winning streak - three of which were inside the UFC octagon.