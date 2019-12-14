A brutal bouncer gave Mitch Starc his fifth wicket of the innings, amid a controversial DRS decision as Australia bowled New Zealand out for 166.

Starc's pacey bouncer crashed into Colin de Grandhomme's helmet, and Steve Smith took a simple catch at second slip.

After a lengthy appeal, Aleem Dar eventually raises his finger, suggesting the ball brushed de Grandhomme's gloves on the way through.

The New Zealand all rounder reviewed the decision, and despite there being no noticeable spike on Snicko or glow on Hot Spot, the decision stood.

The third umpire said he had insufficient evidence to overturn the decision but social media didn't believe it.

de Grandhomme departed for 23.

The decision, however, is unlikely to matter too much as Australia go into bat after lunch leading by 250.

That is awful DRS umpiring. Where did he hit that? #AUSvNZ — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) December 14, 2019

That's a shocker from Aleem #AUSvNZ — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 14, 2019

Where is the off side hot spot camera? We went through that entire process without looking at it once. Was it too high for the camera? We're looking for a mark on the glove, are we not? #AUSvNZ — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) December 14, 2019