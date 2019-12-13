New Zealand Football have confirmed their joint bid for the 2023 World Cup — and the potential co-hosting arrangement with Australia is much more equal than would have been imagined.

In a media launch at Eden Park on Friday, NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said that this country would stage approximately 45 per cent of the matches.

This means that New Zealand would host four groups (out of eight) as well as a quarter final and a semifinal.

At this stage there will be five host cities (Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin) and a stand alone opening game would also take place in this country, most likely at Eden Park.

That's a considerable boost.

When the joint bid was first mooted a few months ago, most pundits predicted New Zealand might have one — or possibly two groups, as well as some knockout games, as Australia was seen as the senior partner, with their much larger population and network of massive stadia spread across a number of large cities.

But it hasn't panned out that way, and the bid, which would be the first successful cross-confederation in FIFA history, is a genuine partnership.

As detailed in the Herald last week, FIFA's late decision (in July) to expand the event from 24 to 32 teams meant that the joint bid became much more viable and mutually benefical.

New Zealand couldn't go solo, so really had no choice, while Australia gradually realised that their best chance of success was as part of an Anzac bid.

There are several reasons.

Firstly, FIFA has an increasing appetite for multiple hosts of their events, and politically it will strengthen Australia's hand.

Having the tournament within the Oceania confederation is also crucial, as it looms as the last chance for a senior World Cup to be staged in the Pacific region (given the exponential growth of the Women's event).

New Zealand also has strong relationships with FIFA, especially at the operational level, built from hosting three age group World Cups (Under-17 Men in 1999; Under-17 Women in 2008; Under-20 Men in 2015).

Australia has never hosted a FIFA age group World Cup.

And despite their excellent network of stadiums, it wasn't going to be easy for Australia to commit enough facilities, especially given the demands of AFL, NRL and rugby during the tournament window (June and July).