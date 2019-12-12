Scott Robertson has shrugged off suggestions he will look for work overseas after missing out on the All Blacks head coaching role, saying he's coaching the team he loves in the Crusaders.

Robertson was interviewed for the All Blacks job after the departure of Steve Hansen following their Rugby World Cup campaign, but was overlooked in favour of Hansen's longtime assistant Ian Foster.

READ MORE:

• New All Blacks head coach Ian Foster's message for rival Scott Robertson

• Halberg Awards: Scott Robertson and his history-making Crusaders ignored by judges

• Patrick McKendry: Why Scott Robertson is all but lost to the All Blacks

Having led the Crusaders to the Super Rugby title in each of the past three years, Robertson was looking on the bright side of being the unsuccessful All Blacks candidate.

Advertisement

"I flicked a text (to Foster) to say congratulations to him. It's been a big few months and obviously it's nothing personal, he's in a position like me and wants to do the best for himself and the country," Roberston said at the New Zealand Rugby awards night in Auckland, where he is up for Coach of the Year.

"I'm coaching the team I love, where I've had a lot of great moments as a player and now as a coach. I've got a lot of special bonds and a chance to do something pretty special."

--More to come