Assembling Ian Foster's coaching team won't be straightforward.



Four of Foster's five expected All Blacks assistants are locked in contracts elsewhere that will need exit clauses and potential payouts negotiated.

Some will be easier to navigate than others.

That's why Foster and New Zealand Rugby executives remain tight-lipped on the make-up of the wider All Blacks coaching team for now.

Not until releases are granted and party lines agreed will any form of public confirmation come – and that may take a week or so yet.

Behind the scenes there have been a number of approaches and changes as the scramble for assistants took place between Foster and Scott Robertson.

Tony Brown's decision to stick with Jamie Joseph is one that significantly rocked the boat. Blues coach Leon MacDonald was also shoulder tapped.

In the end Foster's team which is trumpeted as boasting overseas and international experience, youth and a hard edge, is one defining factor that pushed his case ahead of Robertson.

Foster is expected to switch from the backs and attack brief he held under Steve Hansen to the helicopter role most test head coaches assume.

His first and most important inclusion is that of John Plumtree. The Hurricanes head coach is vastly experienced after working throughout Wales, Ireland, South Africa, Japan and Wellington at test and domestic level.

With Scott McLeod continuing his existing contract as defence coach Plumtree is expected to be tasked with bringing a tougher physical edge to the All Blacks forward pack – an area England exposed in the World Cup semifinal defeat.

As it stands, the Hurricanes remain unsure whether Plumtree will remain with them next season or step back to start plotting the All Blacks campaign.

Juggling both roles would be a big ask but swapping head coaches seven weeks out from the start of the Super Rugby season is a nightmare scenario for any team.

Hurricanes assistant Jason Holland, who is believed to have run on Robertson's ticket, is the natural next in line whenever Plumtree joins Foster but the franchise may also advertise the head coach role.

Losing Plumtree so soon after waving goodbye to their only title-winning coach Chris Boyd will be a major blow for the Hurricanes, having also lost Beauden Barrett to the Blues.

Next in Foster's team is Greg Feek. The former All Blacks prop played 10 tests before being forced into retirement by a chronic neck injury. His coaching career graduated from the Hurricanes to Leinster and Ireland, where he forged a reputation as a highly-regarded scrummaging mentor.

Feek's brief will be to replace Mike Cron's eagle eye for spotting and moulding countless New Zealand front-rowers – a not so easy task given Cron's legacy.

After his five-year stint with Joe Schmidt's Ireland, Feek has since joined NEC Green Rockets in Japan as forwards coach and will therefore need to negotiate a release.

Brad Mooar is the potential surprise addition. He is only six months into his three-year deal as head coach at Welsh club Scarlets.

Mooar played an integral role in the first two titles Robertson delivered the Crusaders, contributing heavily to the backs, overall strategy and attack space.

Since succeeding Wayne Pivac at Scarlets, Mooar has guided the club to two wins from three in Europe this season and they are the best-performing Welsh side in the Pro14, with five victories from seven.

Mooar's appointment would give Foster immediate and valuable links with the Crusaders franchise.

Scarlets are believed to have been blindsided by the speculation and may expect some form of compensation from NZR to counter Mooar's lengthy remaining contract term.

Mooar would be expected to see out the Northern Hemisphere season before potentially joining the All Blacks.

David Hill is expected to round out Foster's team. At 41, the former Chiefs and one test first five-eighth will bring another youthful voice to complement the 45-year-old Mooar.

The All Blacks did not replace kicking coach Mick Byrne after he joined the Wallabies in 2016 and with this element so prevalent in countering defensive line speed, Foster is clearly keen to have a specialist fulfil the role.

Hill had something of a trial run with the All Blacks at the World Cup in Japan but he was due to join Warren Gatland's staff at the Chiefs.

Of the coaching team, Foster and Plumtree are expected to be selectors and it is likely a third will be included. Grant Fox filled this role from outside the team under Hansen.

The final point to acknowledge is Foster's team could change over time. Hansen's did. He started with Aussie McLean, Byrne and had the influential Wayne Smith come and go.

Foster is initially contracted for two years but he may attempt to include the likes of Schmidt down the line.