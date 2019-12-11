The Blacks Caps and Australia are set to band together before the first Test tomorrow to pay tribute to the lives lost in the White Island eruption.

Following Monday's eruption, six people have been confirmed dead with eight still missing on the island, presumed dead. At least three Australians are among the dead.

The Black Caps and Australia are organising a tribute for before play starts in Perth tomorrow. The finer details are still being discussed.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead told AAP the tragedy was devastating.

"From our team's point of view, it sort of puts things into perspective, that it is a game and all we're playing is a game," Stead said.

"And when you hear about lives lost and something tragic like that, it's devastating to hear. It's terrible to hear, and you don't wish that upon anyone."

Australia coach Justin Langer said there is no doubt players would be affected by the tragedy.

"It puts a Test into huge perspective," Langer said.

"All of a sudden lives are being torn apart. It's very sad. Our hearts go out to everyone there.

"It will have an impact. I'm sure it will affect all New Zealanders."

The Black Caps play one of their biggest test matches in years when they take on Australia. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, the Black Caps are eyeing a chance to receive the plaudits they deserve in Test cricket tomorrow.

New Zealand have only won three times in 31 tests played in Australia, and have only won one out of the 12 series played across the ditch.

While New Zealand are ranked higher in the test world rankings, Australia's home record is formidable, and their destruction of Pakistan shows that they seem to be back to their best.

Making things more difficult, temperatures are expected to range between 38 and 41 degrees for the first four days.