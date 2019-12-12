It's back!

After proving hugely popular during the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the Herald's live player ratings interactive is back for the blockbuster cricket test series between the Black Caps and Australia.

Hundreds of thousands of ratings were made by fans during the All Blacks' Cup campaign in September and October, and now you can have your say on how every Black Cap player performs in Perth - by rating every player's performance between 1 and 10 on your computer, mobile phone or other device.

Here's how to use the tool.

Join the action below, and once you've made your calls, enter here for your chance to win a $250 gift card.

You can also compare your ratings with that of the Herald's cricket experts after every session of the test at Optus Stadium, and share your ratings on Facebook and Twitter.

Once you're happy with your ratings, hit the "submit" button to see how your ratings compare with the official Herald ratings and those of other users.

You can go back to change your ratings at any time by clicking the "change ratings" button.

Or, you could click on the "share ratings" button to post your ratings to your Facebook timeline or on Twitter.