South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis may have delivered one of the great interview lines of all time.

Interviewed before a Msanzi Super League T20 game yesterday between the Paarl Rocks against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, the South African captain gave a hilarious reason why a Rocks teammate didn't make the starting XI.

"One change Hardus Viljoen is not playing. He's lying in bed with my sister, they got married yesterday," du Plessis said.

Viljoen and du Plessis' half-sister Rhemi Rynners were married over the weekend after announcing their engagement in April.

Viljoen has played one test for the Proteas, against England in 2016, but has become a T20 specialist over recent years with contracts in the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

Viljoen di wedding! 🤩



Best wishes on this wonderful journey @Hardus_Vilj and Rhemi Rynners, as you build your new innings together ♥



📸: @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/U9Jn1g57OC — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 8, 2019

The Rocks won the game by 12 runs to book a spot in the final.