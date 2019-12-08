WARNING: Graphic

Jairzinho Rozenstruik secured a shock TKO win after defeating Alistair Overeem in the dying seconds of the fifth round during their highly-anticipated main card UFC boat on Sunday.

With only eleven seconds left on the clock, Rozenstruik's brutal right hook knocked Overeem into the netting, exploding his lip in the process.

It was a Hail Mary swing that gifted the Surinamese fighter his tenth consecutive mixed martial arts win.

Advertisement

Social media erupted when footage emerged of Overeem's damaged upper lip, the skin tearing away and exposing his teeth.

GRAPHIC: Alistair Overeem’s upper lip split in half after being knocked out by Jairzhino Rozenstruik.#UFCDC pic.twitter.com/fJj79tCjFu — Ta1jaNx ㊗️ (@Ta1jaNx) December 8, 2019

Just smile it off kid, it’s not that bad #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/cSGVEV4VMT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 8, 2019

31-year-old Rozenstruik refused to touch gloves before the fight, leaving his opposer with outstretched arms.

The bout proceeded at a slow pace, with Overeem slowly compiling points — it was revealed after the fight he had won the first four rounds on all three official scorecards.

Overeem fatigued in the final round, and only needing the survive until the final buzzer, was eventually rattled by an explosive Rozenstruik in the dying seconds.

After managing to get back onto his feet, by referee Dan Miragliotta rushed in to end the fight with four seconds remaining.

Rozenstruik's impressive record now stands at 10-0, with four wins in the Octagon, all via knockout.