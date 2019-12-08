COMMENT:

It feels dangerous to dream, too far-fetched to even mention the word victory.

But let's, because this New Zealand cricket side is THAT good.

The best test outfit we've ever had is now being presented with a chance to enter the New Zealand sports pantheon where All Blacks and names like Hadlee, Snell and Adams reside.

A glamour series that many have been anticipating for a long time is upon us. What a summer of drama it could turn out to be, as the Kiwis take on Australia.

READ MORE:

• Chris Rattue: Why I loved watching All Blacks get smashed

• Chris Rattue: Bring on Australia - but send off that boring test cricket

• Chris Rattue: NZ Rugby's baffling search for an All Blacks coach

• Chris Rattue: The All Blacks contenders to replace Kieran Read

To my mind, Kane Williamson's side will equal New Zealand's greatest cricket series victory if they can topple David Warner, Steve Smith and co. in the three-test contest which begins in Perth this week.

New Zealand's record against the mighty Aussies is so bad that a victory would create legends who land well beyond cricket's boundary rope.

Advertisement

We have often been nobodies to the Aussies, who have treated us with disdain.

And to be fair, Australia's hold over New Zealand in test cricket is so monumental that you almost don't notice it anymore, in the way that you take the sky for granted.

The true Kiwi glory days against Australia not only began in 1985, they also ended that year. It makes the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup record look like an outrageous success.

There have been two outstanding New Zealand cricket series victories to most minds, and both came in the 1980s with a small asterisk attached.

The great West Indian team of 1980 were beaten 1–0 in a three test series in this country but with questions over the umpiring competency. Still, this was New Zealand cricket's finest hour, particularly as Glenn Turner was not available to deal with the scary Windies pace attack.

The peerless master blaster Viv Richards was missing, but the names Greenidge, Haynes, Rowe, Kallicharran, Lloyd, Roberts, Garner, Holding and Croft still send a shiver up the spine 40 years later.

A semi-professional New Zealand combination was the only team to lower the West Indian colours for a long time, and there is an argument that this incredible victory has never been celebrated enough.

Five years later, it was time for Richard Hadlee's crowning glory, in a 2-1 series victory across the ditch.

Advertisement

But that was not against a great Australian team, although it was led by a true legend in Allan Border.

The Aussies were in a re-building phase, and there had been disruptions.

In the Sydney test, where the Kiwis were undone by Bob Holland's wrist spin, Australia's new-ball attack consisted of Simon O'Donnell and Dave Gilbert who, in their test careers, amassed a combined total of 22 wickets. Hadlee snared more victims than that in the series.

There is something else which stands out about that series win. The Kiwis had four warm-up games before crushing the Aussies in Brisbane.

In contrast, the current team will go into the Perth test having prepared against England on un-Australian pitches in this country.

The explanation I've been given for this odd preparation is a preference for rest and rehabilitation in the short gap between the England matches. In hindsight, it makes sense because they were tough grinding affairs given the conditions.

The Black Caps celebrate victory over England. Photo / Photosport

But this lead-up is hardly ideal when preventing an Australian victory in the first test is critical to their series prospects.

The task here is enormous – Australia's ability to plunder runs at home is such a hurdle.

And this is a much better Australian side than the one which was beaten over 30 years ago.

The overall strength of the bowling attack is much superior, even though the highly rated Craig McDermott did lead the attack in two of the tests back then.

And the presence of Warner and Smith, who have Bradman-esque appetites for big scores, makes this a more daunting if still uneven batting lineup.

And yet it's not just the heart which says New Zealand has some sort of chance.

BJ Watling and Neil Wagner are test specialists with amazing grit, this is the best middle order we've ever had, Williamson and Ross Taylor are true test greats.

Centre of attention - Neil Wagner and the Kiwi quick bowlers. Photo / Photosport

Which means it is over to Tim Southee, Trent Boult and perhaps a shock troop like Lockie Ferguson to swing the balance New Zealand's way.

Between them, the quick bowlers must - in combination - conjure up the great days of the incomparable Hadlee.

Others may disagree, but that 1980 win over the West Indies stands out like a beacon.

Clive Lloyd's touring team were a sensational lineup, one that will be remembered forever. The New Zealand team which beat them achieved the impossible.

Should this side beat Australia, they will shine just as bright.