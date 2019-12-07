The All Blacks Sevens have joined together with the Samoan sevens team in a gesture of solidarity, after the tragic measles outbreak in Samoa which has killed 63 people.

The New Zealand team took a knee as in a huddle with Samoa before their pool game in Dubai overnight, to reflect on the tragedy in the small Pacific nation.

It comes after Samoa took the field alone yesterday before their opening game of the tournament for a minute of silence respecting the victims.

Samoa is also wearing black armbands throughout the tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens ended up taking out the match 40-7, clinching the top spot in Pool C after previously beating Canada 31-7 earlier in the day.

New Zealand take on USA in the quarter-finals tonight at 8.35pm.

The sevens team were the latest in the rugby community to offer their support for the families impacted by the measles outbreak, with Sonny Bill Williams and other rugby stars raising funds through a Givealittle page 'Alofa mo Samoa'.

Joining Williams are a host of past and present rugby stars including Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Michael Jones, Ofa Tuungafasi and Quade Cooper, who combined to donate an initial amount of $30,000.

"The brothers & I have started off the givealittle page with $30,000," Williams wrote on Twitter. "The link is in my bio if you wish to share & donate. Love & blessings fam."

The measles tragedy has claimed 63 lives, the majority of which are children aged four or younger.

Residents of Samoa are urged to stay inside their homes as the government attempt to control the situation.

