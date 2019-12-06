Breakers centre Rob Loe has opened up about "meetings" held behind closed doors about player behaviour after a spate of off-court controversies over the last month.

The Kiwi ANBL franchise's struggles this season have been made worse by several instances of player misbehaviour, including the indefinite suspension of American import Glen Rice Jr for an alleged assault and a mid-air incident involving Tom Vodanovich en route to Auckland where the police were called – all within the space of a few days.

Loe, who has been sidelined for weeks after fracturing his skull in October, admitted that the incidents have been "bad distractions" and revealed that there have been meetings with players on their behaviour off the court.

"Yeah obviously there's been some pretty bad distractions there that no professional team wants – no one wants to be honest," Loe told Radio Sport.

"It's just brought us together a little bit. We've had a few players meetings about how to act and how to hold ourselves and they've gone really well and I think the boys have bought into it. [We're] only looking forward from here."

On the court, the Breakers have also struggled, managing just three wins from 11 games this season.

Loe, who has been cleared to make a return to the side this week against the Taipans, said he's excited to get back on the court to attempt to claim their first away win of the year.

"I'm looking forward to it. I've had a couple training [sessions] now with the boys and they've been really fun. And it's good to be back out on the court."

The 28-year-old said his recovery has been difficult, but is hoping to put his injury – and the team's controversial year – behind him.

"It's been really tough. I haven't really done anything for five-six weeks now. So it's tough just sitting out and watching the boys but it's also tough not being able to exercise or anything and just sitting down. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there."

"Winning makes everything a little bit better," he added about the Breakers' next game tonight.