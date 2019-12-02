Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has reached an exclusive club after passing a test milestone on day five of the second test against England in Hamilton today.

The New Zealand veteran brought up 7000 test runs in the opening session at Seddon Park, becoming just the second Black Cap after Stephen Fleming to reach the mark.

He also passed Australian great Sir Don Bradman who scored 6996 test runs.

Taylor is the 51st player in the history of test cricket to reach the 7000 run mark and did it in his 169th innings for the Black Caps.

Ross Taylor in action against England. Photosport

Earlier in his innings, Taylor became the first player to bring up 1000 test runs at Seddon Park, a ground he has scored five previous centuries.

He is on the verge of his 19th test century and third against England.

Fleming finished his career with 7172 test runs for New Zealand.

Most runs by a New Zealand player in tests

Stephen Fleming 7172

Ross Taylor 7000*

Brendon McCullum 6463

Kane Williamson 6306*

Martin Crowe 5444

John Wright 5334

Nathan Astle 4702