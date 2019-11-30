David Warner has walked off the Adelaide Oval as a history-maker, unbeaten on 335.

The blasting opener looked invincible as he climbed towards 350, but Aussie captain Tim Paine called he and Matthew Wade back to the dressing rooms with the Aussies in the commanding position of 589-3 declared.

Warner's innings was officially brought to an end by the declaration on 335 from just 418 deliveries - denying him the chance to break Brian Lara's record test score of 400, which has stood for 15 years.

Warner now holds the fourth highest unbeaten score in the history of test cricket and the 10th highest score in test cricket.

Highest Test individual scores.



400* - Lara

380 - Hayden

375 - Lara

374 - Mahela

365* - Sobers

364 - Hutton

340 - Sanath

337 - Hanif

336* - Hammond

335* - Warner



*David Warner's 335* 10th highest Test individual score in 142-year Test cricket history. @davidwarner31 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 30, 2019

He walked off the ground after a series of records.

His knock of 335 is officially the second highest ever test score by an Australian – second only to Matthew Hayden's 380, set in 2003.

Australia declared at the end of the same over where Warner jumped above Mark Taylor and Sir Donald Bradman's iconic scores of 334.

Warner earlier also broke Bradman's 88-year record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval.

Historic day in Adelaide. David Warner (335) goes past Don Bradman's 334 at the latter's home ground and Australia immediately declare the innings. Warner now averaging 388.00 in this international home summer. #AusvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 30, 2019

Warner walked through a guard of honor his teammates formed on the boundary as he went back to the dressing rooms for a well-deserved break.

Warner's innings lasted 418 balls and contained 39 fours and one six — which he whacked on 302 to surpass Pakistan skipper' Azhar Ali's record for the biggest innings in a day-night test.

- With AP