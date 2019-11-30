COMMENT:

The Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby just spent eight months coming up with nothing.

Not since former Prime Minister John Key's national flag referendum have we seen such an expensive process turn to mud. At least Key involved the public, however.

Not NZR. Cantabrians weren't asked for input on the new Crusaders' logo.

The responsibility was given to an outside design agency and the final word was down to the Crusaders and NZR boards. Who from the outset, were never changing the Crusaders' name.

NZR chairman Brent Impey said there was "no intention and never has been any intention, that the Crusaders name would change in 2020".

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge reiterated that. His statement yesterday when they announced the 'no name' change said "While the main focus of the brand review was not the club's name… It was decided that no name better represented the club's commitment to living its values.

"Crusading for social improvement and inclusiveness, and crusading with heart for our community and for each other."

So, the logo has changed and the Crusaders name will stay. A halfway move pleasing absolutely no one.

Rugby has sat on the fence and disappointed those they were trying to appease - New Zealanders.

In taking that approach they have sorely missed the point.

When the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks killed 51 Muslim worshippers in prayer, the Crusaders name was highlighted as being the wrong one for a sports team in a region struck with terror. Any sports team for that matter.

NZR had the opportunity to change the name referencing religious war between Muslims and Christians in the 11th century, and make one powerful statement for New Zealanders in the process.

Like it or not, rugby has the ability to change Kiwi attitudes and New Zealand culture.

We have seen it with All Black Sonny Bill Williams, who visited the March 15 mosque attack victims, we have seen it with both Brad Weber and TJ Perenara's stance on homophobia in sport, and there is hope we continue to see it.

But there was little change on Friday and the name has stuck, and so, the awful divide between the Crusaders' faithful and those wanting change continues.

There should be no divide.

Rugby fans are advocates for change, just like many great people want to keep the Crusaders' name. Rugby is a game for everyone, and equally it is okay if you don't like rugby. Catch the drift.

However the Crusaders' name has somehow created a 'you're either with us or you aren't' feeling across the country.

Those who have dared to speak up and say it is time to remove the Crusaders' name have received abuse and threats. I've had colleagues receive threats to them, their families and their safety.

I am one of those who love rugby and like the Crusaders' style of rugby.

As a Southlander growing up, I wore a Crusaders jersey, brandished with a sword.

The 10-year-old me loved the horse and sword act around the field at Jade Stadium. I had no idea what it all meant, but I knew it wasn't peace, love and happy days.

As an adult, I know what the sword, horse and Crusader stands for. It isn't rugby either.

I don't need an emblem with a sword on my chest or a name behind me to feel a part of a team, in fact I find it odd an adult rugby fan does. If my last name stood for hate, I'd change it.

The Crusaders' name should have gone with the horse and sword.

Because it is so much more than just a name. A name change would have stood against those who think it is okay to be racist, and those who think it is okay to hate the religious.

The Crusaders' brand means so much to so many people.

A name change could have symbolised a progressive, understanding and inclusive region, rather than a 'you're with us or you aren't' rugby state.