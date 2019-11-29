Niall Anderson covers off the good, the bad and the bizarre from day one of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

Review drama

England captain Joe Root reacts after losing an referral. Photo / Getty

The biggest controversy of the day came with Ross Taylor on 25, having been trapped lbw by Stuart Broad. After a discussion with Tom Latham, he opted to review. It looked plumb for all money, but a review showed a spike – seemingly after the ball had passed his bat, and before it crashed into his pad. Had Taylor had hit it, surely he would have reviewed immediately, so onlookers were left a little puzzled as to where the mystery noise had come from – including Broad, who was left a little embarrassed by his…

Premature celebration

Stuart Broad's celebration was short-lived. Photo / Photosport

Broad thought he had trapped Taylor so plumb that he didn't even appeal initially, turning around to view the umpire while pumping his fists in delight. It was promptly given out, only for the review process to then leave him a bit baffled, and potentially a bit red-faced for the ecstatic celebration that ended in no rewards.

Don't remind us

It wouldn't be an encounter between the Black Caps and England without a bit of a reminder about the World Cup final, so today's effort came via some overthrows. Debutant Zak Crawley attempted a shy at the stumps to run out Latham, but his throw was so wild it flew away into the outfield for four – giving Latham five runs. Yes, they had crossed, and no, it didn't ricochet off his bat. "It should have been six," drily came the call from the Seddon Park press box.

From Hamilton, to the world

Stuart Broad reacts to the 2020 Dubai signage in the background. Photo / Getty

The interactive sponsor signage around the ground had some rather unique promotions on it. Usually designed for the local crowd, these sponsorships were clearly envisioned for the rest of the world watching via the television. If you're a big cricket fan, you may have been convinced to head to the "Expo 2020" in Dubai, or perhaps if you'd prefer some education, well Edith Cowan University Western Australia is the place for you!

Who's on top?

It looked slightly dicey in the first session, but the partnership between Latham and Taylor, plus a pitch which didn't look too threatening, puts New Zealand in the box seat early on - they'll be happy with their day after being put in to bat.