Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker has been confirmed as the main event for UFC Auckland next year.

Hooker will fight American Paul Felder (17-4 record).

UFC Auckland Main Event!



Im going to smash Paul Felder's face in.



February 23rd, Spark Arena.



Follow the link for ticket information: https://t.co/bKS7JGRtaO pic.twitter.com/7w2G5kWBgs — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 27, 2019

Also confirmed by UFC for the card at Spark Arena on Sunday February 23 is Tyson Pedro (Aus) v Vinicius Moreira (Brazil), Ben Sosoli (NZ raised, Australia based) v Rogerio de Lima (Brazil) and Jake Matthews (Aus) v Emil Meek (Norway).

Hooker has been fighting in the UFC since 2014, stopping Ian Entwistle in the first round of his debut in Auckland. The Kiwi spent two years in the featherweight division but after starting his UFC career with a 3-3 record, he made the jump to lightweight in 2017.

Since making the move to a heavier weight class, Hooker has won six of seven fights and, after beating former title contender Al Iaquinta at UFC 243 in Melbourne, is now the No 7 ranked lightweight in the UFC.

Felder is ranked a spot higher in sixth.