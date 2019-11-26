England coach Eddie Jones has reportedly lost his assistant to the Wallabies.

Scott Wisemantel, who has worked as England's attack coach over the past 18 months and helped England knock the All Blacks out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is understood to be returning to Australia to work under new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Former England International Ben Kay labels All Blacks head coaching role a 'poisoned chalice'

• Rugby: All Blacks coach appointment all but a done deal - Hamish Bidwell

• Eddie Jones lifts lid on Rugby World Cup semifinal: How England plotted All Blacks' fall

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: World Rugby hit back at Scotland's legal threat

Wisemantel's contract with England expired after the side's defeat to South Africa in the final.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported that England were keen to retain him.

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport

"Scott's contract finished at the end of the World Cup and we had some discussions but he has decided to move on," Jones told The Daily Mail.

"Whatever role he takes on next I know he will do an outstanding job because he was fantastic for us. We will miss him but we wish him all the best, and his family."

Scott Wisemantel Eddie Jones. Photo / Getty

England are now tasked with finding a new attack coach before the Six Nations in February.

They also lost scrum coach Neal Hatley after the World Cup.

Earlier today it was revealed that Kiwi-born Rennie's first match as Wallabies coach will be against the All Blacks.

For the first time in the Bledisloe Cup's 117-year history, the Wallabies will not host a match in Sydney despite having hosting rights to two of the three matches for the 2020 series.

It will act as Rennie's first match as head coach of the Wallabies, before the two teams to battle again a week later at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

The full Rugby Championship draw is yet to be confirmed, but two end-of-year tests have already been confirmed for the Wallabies, who are set to take on Ireland in a third test and England at Twickenham on November 28.